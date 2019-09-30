

Megan Devlin, CTV News Vancouver





The North Surrey Sport and Ice Complex opened its doors for the first public skate at the new facility Monday.

People donned complimentary rental skates and helmets before taking to the ice for some fun.

"It's spectacular to be down here," said Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum, who did a lap around the arena.

The new facility features three sheets of ice, outdoor activity areas, multi-purpose rooms, skate rentals and food vendors. A piece of art called Guardian Spirits by Katzie First Nation artist Trenton Pierre also adorns the space.

The rinks are open now, and the facility's fitness studio and weight room are scheduled to open in January 2020. At that time, the North Surrey Sport and Ice Complex will host a grand opening celebration.