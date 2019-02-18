

DeVone Claybrooks might be a professional on the field, but on the ice - not so much.

So CTV News brought in another pro to teach the BC Lions head coach how to skate.

Olympic gold medalist Patrick Chan headed up to the top of Grouse Mountain to surprise Claybrooks with a lesson.

Claybrooks conquered his fear of heights on the gondola with CTV's Jason Pires: "Listen, if I start crying, y'all can't tell anybody, OK? It's got to be our secret."

Then the coach and former defensive tackle laced up skates for the first time ever, and met P. Chiddy on the ice.

Watch the 6-foot-4, 280-pound Super Bowl champion use a light-weight walker on the ice .