Single-vehicle crash leaves hundreds without power in Ladner, B.C.

More than 800 BC Hydro customers were without electricity Monday morning after a car struck a utility pole in Ladner, B.C., and rolled over into a farm field.

The driver of the vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash while the passenger was unharmed, according to the Delta Police Department.

The crash, which occurred near the intersection of Arthur Drive and Whitworth Crescent around 1 a.m., snapped the pole in two pieces, downing traffic lights and the hydro transmission lines that serve the area.

The dark-coloured sedan landed on its roof several metres off the roadway.

Traffic controllers remained at the intersection through the night while police are warning drivers to avoid the area and expect delays until around noon.

BC Hydro said workers were on scene to restore power to the approximately 808 customers affected by the outage before 9 a.m.