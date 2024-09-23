Firefighters battling out-of-control wildfire on Vancouver Island

British Columbia's provincial wildfire service is battling an out-of-control blaze discovered Sunday on Vancouver Island.

The B.C. Wildfire Service says the fire had burned approximately two hectares on Mount Arrowsmith, east of Port Alberni, by Monday morning.

Two initial attack crews and one unit crew are on scene fighting the blaze, wildfire officials said in a statement Monday.

Initial attack crews are comprised of three to four firefighters each and are able to control 94 per cent of wildfires in B.C., the wildfire service says.

Unit crews are comprised of 20 firefighters trained in sustained attack operations, such as installing hose lines and removing potential wildfire fuel with chainsaws.

Additional firefighting personnel and three water tender trucks from forestry company Mosaic Forest Management are also assisting in the Mount Arrowsmith response, wildfire officials said.

The nearby Dashwood Volunteer Fire Department said in a social media post at 8 p.m. Sunday that it was aware of the fire burning outside the department's municipal coverage area.

The fire, dubbed the Lockwood Creek fire by the B.C. Wildfire Service, is burning in a remote area and is not currently threatening life or property, the wildfire service said.

More than 190 wildfires are currently burning in B.C. with 24 considered out of control, according to the wildfire service.