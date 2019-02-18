

CTV Vancouver





A small aircraft ended up on its roof Monday after a landing gone wrong in Pitt Meadows, B.C.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Brad Perrie, the private plane lost control while attempting to land at Pitt Meadows Regional Airport, skidded over the runway and hit some snow.

Footage CTV's Chopper 9 showed the single-engine Christen A-1B upside down as authorities arrived.

Perrie said the pilot was able to walk away from the scene physically unharmed. No one else was injured.

The plane was damaged in the crash, but no fuel leaked out of it.

Mounties and the Transportation Safety Board took over the investigation after firefighters left the scene.