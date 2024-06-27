VANCOUVER
    • 'Significant flood' damages city hall in Langford, B.C.

    Remediation work is underway outside Langford, B.C., city hall on June 27, 2024. (CTV News) Remediation work is underway outside Langford, B.C., city hall on June 27, 2024. (CTV News)
    The city hall building in Langford, B.C., is closed Thursday after a burst water pipe caused "a significant flood" at the municipal office west of Victoria.

    City spokesperson Harriet D'Costa said Thursday staff are still assessing the extent of the damage, which is considered significant, after the flood was detected Wednesday.

    The closure comes as the city's property tax deadline is approaching, prompting the municipality to urge residents to make payments online, at their bank or by mail before the July 2 deadline.

    There is also an afterhours dropbox next to the front door of the municipal hall where payments can be deposited.

    The city is working to establish a temporary location for in-person payments, though a location has not been decided yet.

    "This temporary closure does not affect the property tax deadline," the city warned.

    "Despite city hall being closed, city staff will continue to serve the public remotely as technology allows," the City of Langford said in a statement.

    "For developers or business owners with scheduled off-site meetings with staff, the respective staff member or department will reach out with you to confirm the appointment."

    The city was expected to provide an update on the flood damage Thursday afternoon.

