B.C. Liberal MPs call for Trudeau's leadership to be assessed as ex-premier calls for his resignation

The chorus of calls for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to step down as Liberal leader includes former B.C. premier Christy Clark.

“I think it's time for the prime minister to step down," said Clark Thursday. "What I'm hearing from Liberals across the country is, 'We want our party back.'"

Clark’s comments came a few days after a stunning byelection defeat in the Toronto-St. Paul's riding, a Liberal stronghold.

“The leadership of the Liberal Party of Canada isn't delivering the kind of Canada that people want – that even Liberals want – in the heart of Liberal country,” Clark said.

Former Liberal environment minister Catherine McKenna shared a similar sentiment in a statement Thursday, noting: “The prime minister has a legacy to be proud of but it's time for new ideas, new energy and a new leader.”

Surrey Centre Liberal MP Randeep Sarai bristled at her statement.

“There’s lots of Monday morning quarterbacks – people who have been in cabinet and like being relevant and making comment,” he said Friday.

Still, New Brunswick Liberal MP Wayne Long sent an email to the Liberal caucus imploring: "For the future of our party and for the good of our country, we need new leadership and a new direction."

And there is a growing tide of current MPs – including in B.C. – calling to at least to assess Trudeau’s leadership.

West Vancouver Liberal MP Patrick Weiler told CTV News in a statement: "This is the kind of result that warrants serious reflection by the prime minister.”

Sarai said he’s open to a change at the top of the party, and thinks different options for turning the party’s fortunes around need to be considered, while deferring to Trudeau’s judgment.

“The leader is our leader until the leader decides to change course. This is really a decision he needs to make,” he said Friday.

Ken Hardie, MP for Fleetwood–Port Kells, lauded the work of Trudeau managing the country through the pandemic, but said the party does need to examine the best path forward, including an assessment of leadership.

“The leadership, as we go forward, is a question that does need to be answered,” he told CTV News on Friday.

As for who a new leader could be, former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney is a name gaining traction.

Clark herself told the Toronto Star she wouldn’t rule it out, although she noted it's currently not an open job and said: “I do not have any of those plans ready to go."

"Somebody like Clark makes an interesting candidate because she has a track record – she can point to several years of successful governing in British Columbia,” said UBC political scientist Gerald Baier on Friday.

A caucus meeting is planned for the end of summer, but the heat of this escalating leadership crisis has some – including Sarai – hoping a regional or national meeting is called much sooner.