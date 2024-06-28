East Vancouver's Wise Hall fighting to stay open

A beloved East Vancouver live music venue is trying to keep its doors open.

Last month, The Wise Hall and Lounge announced it was at risk of closing after six decades due to financial hardship.

But since then, the community and local musicians have stepped up to raise the money they need.

Like many venues in the city, The Wise was hit hard by the pandemic.

“Being a non-profit, we didn't have much cushion to land on in the two years that we had to be closed during COVID,” explained Megan Giunca.

“It's been quite difficult to pay back some of those government loans."

The Wise needed $200,000 to make it through the summer.

Since launching fundraising efforts in May, they've raised more than $60,000 – and 1,500 new people have bought memberships.

“The list of bands that have come forward to offer their talents and time has been incredible,” Giunca said.

“The community is popping in, ‘How can we volunteer? How can we help?’ Bodies or money or time or shoutouts on social media have been really really heartwarming."

Some of those helpful hands include the band Chase the Bear, who call The Wise home.

They’re performing for a fundraising concert Friday night. They want spaces such as The Wise to stay alive in Vancouver.

"More and more these places seem to be closing their doors,” said band member Connor Brooks.

“This is an epic space. i feel like spaces like these are becoming more and more rare, so the fact that artists get a chance to help out and people get a chance to help out, I think it's important."

The band You Big Idiot is also performing on Saturday.

“I can't even remember the first time I went to a show there but it's always been a place where young and up-and-coming bands can play,” said drummer Steve Pearson.

It's a meaningful place for many of their band members. One met his girlfriend there. Another held his wedding there.

“We've had some pretty special moments there,” Pearson said.

Fundraising events continue this weekend and throughout the summer. The Wise also has a bigger fundraising goal, of $700,000, for building repairs and other expenses.