VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Inmate assaulted at B.C. maximum-security prison

    The Kent Institution in Agassiz, B.C., is seen in an image from Google Satellite View. The Kent Institution in Agassiz, B.C., is seen in an image from Google Satellite View.
    Share

    An inmate at B.C.’s only maximum-security federal prison was assaulted last week, Correctional Service Canada says.

    The federal corrections agency provided few details about the incident at Kent Institution, but said the inmate was taken to hospital outside the prison for treatment.

    There was only one victim and no staff members were injured in the assault last Friday, CSC said.

    “The assailants have been identified and appropriate actions have been taken,” reads a news release issued Thursday.

    The Agassiz RCMP and the institution are investigating and CSC says it will review the circumstances in order to prevent future assaults.

    “The safety and security of institutions, their staff, and the public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system,” the release reads.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News