Inmate assaulted at B.C. maximum-security prison

An inmate at B.C.’s only maximum-security federal prison was assaulted last week, Correctional Service Canada says.

The federal corrections agency provided few details about the incident at Kent Institution, but said the inmate was taken to hospital outside the prison for treatment.

There was only one victim and no staff members were injured in the assault last Friday, CSC said.

“The assailants have been identified and appropriate actions have been taken,” reads a news release issued Thursday.

The Agassiz RCMP and the institution are investigating and CSC says it will review the circumstances in order to prevent future assaults.

“The safety and security of institutions, their staff, and the public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system,” the release reads.