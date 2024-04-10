Shots fired in Willowbrook, Langley RCMP say

Mounties are investigating shots fired in the Willowbrook neighbourhood of Langley Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to Willowbrook Drive between 200 and 198 streets shortly before 3:30 p.m., Langley RCMP said in a news release. The block is home to Willowbrook Shopping Centre and Real Canadian Superstore, among other businesses.

Responding officers did not encounter any victims of the shooting, police said, adding that their investigation is in its early stages.

Traffic in the area was affected as police investigated. TransLink reported rerouting several buses due to the incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting or dash cam video from the area where it occurred should call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200 and quote file number 24-11020, police said.