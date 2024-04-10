VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Shots fired in Willowbrook, Langley RCMP say

    Mounties are investigating shots fired in the Willowbrook neighbourhood of Langley Wednesday afternoon. (Facebook / Scott Anderson) Mounties are investigating shots fired in the Willowbrook neighbourhood of Langley Wednesday afternoon. (Facebook / Scott Anderson)
    Share

    Mounties are investigating shots fired in the Willowbrook neighbourhood of Langley Wednesday afternoon.

    Police were called to Willowbrook Drive between 200 and 198 streets shortly before 3:30 p.m., Langley RCMP said in a news release. The block is home to Willowbrook Shopping Centre and Real Canadian Superstore, among other businesses.

    Responding officers did not encounter any victims of the shooting, police said, adding that their investigation is in its early stages.

    Traffic in the area was affected as police investigated. TransLink reported rerouting several buses due to the incident.

    Anyone with information about the shooting or dash cam video from the area where it occurred should call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200 and quote file number 24-11020, police said.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News