

CTV News Vancouver





Police in Surrey are seeking witnesses and video of an incident in which shots were fired Friday afternoon.

In a release, Surrey RCMP said they were called to the 12700 block of King George Boulevard in the city's Whalley neighbourhood at approximately 4 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene they found evidence confirming that shots had been fired.

Investigators are canvassing the area and talking to neighbours and witnesses for more information. While the investigation is in its early stages, police said, it appears that the shots fired were targeted.

Police say a white car was observed driving away from the area at high speed. They ask anyone who may have seen the vehicle to call 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers and reference file number 2019-000878.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has dash cam video from the area at the time is also asked to contact Surrey RCMP.