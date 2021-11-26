Shop, Dine, and Be Merry at Park Royal West Vancouver

VANCOUVER -

Park Royal West Vancouver is a one-stop holiday destination.

It features over 200 shops, restaurants, and Cineplex VIP cinemas.

They have unique stores that you won't find anywhere else in the Lower Mainland.

SIMONS department store, hailing from Quebec, is the only one in British Columbia.

They sell popular brand names and design their own in-house brands.

On top of a vast selection of clothing they feature great items for the home at SIMONS Maison.

Athleta is a recent addition to Park Royal having just opened in the fall.

They offer inclusive high quality athleisure wear for women and girls of all sizes.

This Athleta location is the first in Canada.

Another unique Park Royal gem is Zing Paperie & Design.

This is a locally owned store that carries a wide array of gift items.

For those looking for gift giving inspiration Park Royal has a variety of holiday shopping guides online.

The in person shopping experience is enhanced through the holiday season with festive decor.

There is even more time to shop with their extended holiday shopping hours commencing on Dec. 2.

Check out the full video from CTV Morning Live to learn more about the Park Royal West Vancouver shopping experience.