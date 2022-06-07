Shooting in residential neighbourhood of Surrey leads to 4 charges

A man has been charged more than two months after a shooting in Surrey that sent a 19-year-old to hospital.

Mounties say Benjamin Sultan Sabetnia was charged last week with aggravated assault. The 20-year-old has also been charged with using a firearm in the commission of an offence, robbery with a firearm and discharging a firearm with intent, the RCMP said Tuesday.

The Coquitlam resident was arrested and remained in custody as of the announcement of his charges.

Police did not say how Sabetnia was identified as a suspect in the shooting, which occurred the night of March 23.

The shooting on Flamingo Place in a residential part of Surrey's Guildford neighbourhood left a victim with non-life-threatening injuries.

Mounties said the incident caused "grave concern" to those who live in the area, several of whom called 911 to report hearing gunshots.

While the victim was shot on Flamingo Place, he was found at another location in the Newton area. Officers said the young man "fled the area in a vehicle," despite his injuries.

Police have not provided a possible motive in the case, but said that the parties involved knew each other and that they considered the shooting to be targeted.