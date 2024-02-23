Shooting in Langley has neighbours worried about escalating violence

Shots rang out in a usually quiet Langley neighbourhood Friday morning, a terrifying situation for people living near the home that was targeted.

Bullet holes could be seen in an upstairs window, the front door and the garage door of the property after the shooting.

According to neighbours, it's not the first time violence has erupted at the home on 77th Avenue near 210th Street.

Tenants in the basement said there was a stabbing upstairs just before Valentine's Day. Police confirmed they are also investigating that incident separately.

The incidents have left the people living downstairs on edge.

“It's traumatic. I haven't stopped crying all day,” said Elyse, a tenant who asked not to share her last name.

“We feel like we live in a jail – we don't open the blinds, we don't open the windows, try to keep to ourselves.”

Elyse has lived in the basement for the past three years, and said the neighbourhood has mostly been “amazing.”

“It's family oriented, everyone’s friendly except for this one particular house,” she said.

Else said things have been escalating, which has been difficult for her and her girlfriend to navigate.

“I think we’re gonna try and look for a new place,” she said.

Langley RCMP said they are still working to determine a motive in Friday’s shooting.

Authorities asked anyone with information or dash-cam video from the area taken between 6:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. to contact the detachment at 604-532-3200.