Shooting at Langley home being investigated by RCMP
Published Thursday, November 21, 2019 6:55AM PST Last Updated Thursday, November 21, 2019 8:37AM PST
Heavily-armed officers were seen outside a Langley home Thursday morning.
VANCOUVER – Mounties surrounded a Langley home Thursday morning following reports of a shooting.
Shortly before 6:30 a.m., the Emergency Response Team arrived at a house on 48 Avenue near 272nd Street. Several heavily-armed officers and an ambulance could be seen.
A man appears to have sustained non-life threatening injuries from a gunshot and has been sent to hospital.
No arrests have been made so far.
This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.