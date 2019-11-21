VANCOUVER – Mounties surrounded a Langley home Thursday morning following reports of a shooting.

Shortly before 6:30 a.m., the Emergency Response Team arrived at a house on 48 Avenue near 272nd Street. Several heavily-armed officers and an ambulance could be seen.

A man appears to have sustained non-life threatening injuries from a gunshot and has been sent to hospital.

No arrests have been made so far.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.