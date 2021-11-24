Shell station sets pump limits to enforce gas rationing

VANCOUVER -

Shell station in Abbotsford has maxed out the pumps.

A Shell station at Whatcom Road and Highway 1 in Abbottsford is not messing around with greedy drivers.

Gas rationing remains in effect until Dec. 1 and drivers are asked to pay attention at the pump. However, those who do not will be stopped at this particular gas station.

B.C. drivers in the Lower Mainland are only supposed to buy 30 litres of gas at a time, unless they are exempt. However, the rationing is difficult to enforce because Emergency Management B.C. has a long list of what is considered essential travel, along with a broad description of an essential vehicle. It is an honour system.

To enforce rationing, the Shell station maxed out the pumps at $45 per purchase. If drivers want more gas, they will have to go inside to plead their case. It holds people accountable and requires them to be honest.

CTV News emailed the media team at Shell Canada to ask if the company plans to do this at all its gas stations in the affected area. So far, we have received no response. In addition, did Emergency Management B.C. ask the petroleum companies outright to limit purchases as the pump in B.C.'s Lower Mainland?

In an email, Emergency Management B.C. stated, "Retailers must not knowingly sell more than 30L of gas per customers and some have implemented an automated cut-off related to price. How retailers choose to implement is up to the retailer, and is not part of the order."

The agency also stated it would take further action if necessary, "The BC Government continues to work closely with gas suppliers and retailers, and we have heard from retailers that the majority of people are complying with the orders. Anyone who is abusive, threatening or belligerent to gas station workers can be subject to a fine under the order."

Stranded vehicles and flood-damaged vehicles

Now, what about the nearly 100 vehicles that were abandoned on Highway 7 near Agassiz, after drivers trapped by mudslides were evacuated by helicopter? Reliable Towing Services in Mission, B.C., says by Tuesday, all vehicles had been returned to their owners.

However, many more damaged in the mudslides and floodwaters may not be salvaged. On Wednesday, ICBC said it had received 1,052 claims related to vehicles damaged by recent extreme weather.

Beware of flood-damaged vehicles being re-sold

ICBC says both new and used vehicles may be flood-damaged but warns consumers that those vehicles do not qualify for on-road licensing or use in B.C. or anywhere else in Canada.

Buying a used vehicle from a licensed car dealer ensures accountability. However, some flood-damaged vehicles could be re-sold privately.

Consumer Reports says the first thing to do is to open the door and smell around inside for any kind of mould or musty smell. If you detect those things, walk away.

Next, pop the trim panel on the side of the door. Look for dirty carpet or any kind of sediment or rust. Also, look in the door pockets for dirt, stones, or sediment. There can be residue left behind after water drained away from a flooded vehicle.

Pop off the caps and covers for seat blots. If they are scratched or look rusted, the means the seat was taken out to dry.

Look for rust on exposed screws, on the panels, or even on the tools like a jack or the jack stand.

Check along the back of the engine bay. There is soft material there for sound deadening. If the water rose to the point, it may have left a flood line. If there is anything like that, walk away.

You also might want to consider reporting the vehicle to ICBC for further investigation.