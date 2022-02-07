The legacy of a Richmond, B.C., animal lover is living on with donations being sent in her honour to help rescued pets from Afghanistan.

Marylin Bitcon, owner and operator of a Steveston pet food store, died unexpectedly in December.

Volunteers packed up supplies and donated goods from the store to give to rescued pets that arrived at Vancouver International Airport from Afghanistan last week.

"Every single coat and sweater and fleece that we had in the store, they've gone out there," said Isobel McCready, a volunteer.

McCready said treats, harnesses and more than 150 leashes were also donated.

The volunteers say donating these goods is what Bitcon would have wanted, and that it's the perfect way to share her legacy.

"She was so loved. Everyone in Steveston knew her," McCready said. "She was just always happy, always had something good to say about everyone, she loved animals. She tirelessly worked to help different organizations."

Last week, a massive aircraft carrying nearly 300 dogs and cats landed at the Vancouver airport. The animals were left stranded after their owners fled the country.

Over a six-month period, the SPCA and partners, including Kabul Small Animal Rescue, banded together on a mission to evacuate the animals safely.

Many of the animals were reunited with their owners, while the rest are being kept at 17,000 square-foot, newly renovated facility in the south terminal at YVR until they can be put up for adoption.

"I just know she's looking down and nodding. She would approve of everything," McCready said of Bitcon. "She would love it."