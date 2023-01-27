Sexual assault charges against 3 UBC Thunderbirds football players stayed

Charges that were laid against three former University of British Columbia football players over an alleged sexual assault in Vancouver more than four years ago have been stayed.

On Wednesday, the Crown counsel in charge of the file concluded the charges against Treymont Levy, Trivel Pinto and Ben Cummings—who are all in their late 20s—no longer met the assessment standard, according to the B.C. Prosecution Service.

“Crown counsel looks into whether there is a substantial likelihood of conviction: and, if so, whether the public interest requires a prosecution,” BCPS spokesperson Dan McLaughlin told CTV News in an email Friday.

“If, at any point, the prosecutor concludes that this test is no longer met, a stay of proceedings is the appropriate course of action. That is what occurred here.”

The men, who all played for the UBC Thunderbirds prior to the 2018 incident were arrested in June 2021.

Authorities said they began their investigation in November 2018, after a woman called the University RCMP detachment in the early morning hours to report she had been sexually assaulted by three men.

Levy, 28, faced two charges, one count of sexual assault and another of voyeurism. Pinto, 27, and Cummings, 26, each faced one count of sexual assault.