Several sailing cancellations as BC Ferries vessel docked over engine issue

BC Ferries has docked the Queen of New Westminster due to an engine issue, resulting in seven cancelled sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen on Tuesday.

In a service notice, BC Ferries warned passengers that a "mechanical difficulty" was discovered on the vessel during the 6 a.m. sailing from Tsawwassen.

The Queen of New Westminster made it to Victoria, where passengers safely disembarked before the vessel was returned to the mainland for repairs.

In the meantime, the following sailings have been cancelled:

8 a.m. departure from Swartz Bay

10 a.m. departure from Tsawwassen

12 p.m. departure from Swartz Bay

2 p.m. departure from Tsawwassen

4 p.m. departure from Swartz Bay

6 p.m. departure from Tsawwassen

8 p.m. departure from Swartz Bay

BC Ferries said other sailings on the same route – including on the Coastal Celebration, Spirit of British Columbia and Spirit of Vancouver Island – should continue as scheduled.

"If you have a booking on one of these cancelled sailings, you will hear from our Customer Service Centre who will let you know if we can fit you on an alternate sailing later today, or if your booking must be cancelled," the company wrote in its service notice.

Customers who cannot be placed onto another sailing will be refunded.