Several rescued, 5 hospitalized, some unaccounted for as fire tears through downtown Vancouver building

Some remain unaccounted for as a fire tears through a mixed-use building in downtown Vancouver, sending at least five to hospital.

Fire Chief Karen Fry said crews were able to rescue "several" occupants of the heritage building in the city's Gastown neighbourhood, but that "upwards of a handful" are still missing.

The fire broke out at the building shortly before 11 a.m., and crews remained at the building fighting flames and dealing with a roof collapse several hours later.

The building on Abbott Street has businesses on the ground floor and low-income residences on the upper levels, and it appears the fire started on one of the residential floors.

A witness told CTV News she saw people jumping to safety from the building in the historic neighbourhood popular with tourists and locals for its bars, restaurants and shops.

It is unclear how many were rescued, but B.C. Emergency Health Services told CTV News that two people were taken to hospital in serious condition, and three others considered "stable" were also transported.

According to Fry, one of those people was injured while jumping from an upper floor. Another was taken to hospital after being rescued about an hour into the fire by firefighters using a ladder truck.

Others were treated at the scene for minor injuries, BCEHS said in an email.

'I LOST EVERYTHING'

A man who said he lived near to the unit where the fire sparked and was home at the time told CTV News, "I lost everything."

The resident who identified himself as Chris said in addition to smoke and fire damage, a lot of firefighters' efforts were concentrated at and near his unit, meaning there will also be significant water damage.

He said the fire started on the second floor, and that the smoke was so thick on the third floor that he couldn't see anything. He said he believed most people got out on their own or were rescued, but there were still some animals inside.

Another resident, Nicole, said she was the first person to alert others of the fire by shouting.

"As soon as I opened my door a big black gust of smoke came up in my face and I just yelled, 'Fire,'" she said in an interview at the scene.

"I made sure everybody could hear me. After that, I quickly grabbed my animals and got out. I don't even have a jacket. My partner doesn't even have shoes on his feet. We just had to get out."

She said many who lived in the building have nowhere to go.

Nicole said she saw two people rescued by firefighters who'd been so exposed to smoke that "they just collapsed to the ground" when they got out. They were treated for smoke inhalation, she added.

"It's scary. I'm still shaking."

DOZENS DISPLACED

At the scene, smoke poured from the windows and roof of the four-storey brick building near Water Street as firefighters aimed hoses at the upper floors.

Fry said "13 firefighting apparatus" were at the scene of the three-alarm fire, in addition to BCEHS's nine paramedic ground units and three paramedic supervisors.

The upstairs floors are run by a non-profit organization as a single-room occupancy hotel for lower-income residents.

The organization that runs the building, Atira Women's Resource Society, told CTV News the hotel has about 90 units, and that a triage space has been set up to help those displaced by the fire.

Staff at Atira have already been able to offer some residents alternate housing at other properties, a spokesperson said. They're also working with a partner organization to provide overnight shelter.

Atira is looking for donations of men's and women's clothing and pet supplies, and asks for the donations to be brought to Bette's Boutique – also operated by the non-profit – at the intersection of Main and Cordova streets.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth addressed the situation ahead of a news conference Monday afternoon, saying the province will be helping to co-ordinate support for those impacted, including displaced residents.

He said BC Housing has been notified, and estimated about 70 tenants will need to be relocated. A reception centre is being established for those who need help, Farnworth said.

"Our thoughts are with those affected, their families and the firefighters on scene."

TOXIC SMOKE SEEPS THROUGH DOWNTOWN

Through the morning and into the afternoon, smoke could be seen from several kilometres away as flames poured from the roof of the red-brick building. An estimate of the damage caused by the fire is not yet available.

Some in the area reported power outages, and Simon Fraser University's Goldcorp Centre for the Arts closed "due to poor air quality."

The school said all events and classes at the Woodwards' building have been cancelled. Vancouver police are asking drivers to avoid the area because of the fire.

Those in the downtown area were told by Vancouver's fire chief to keep their windows closed to avoid the toxic smoke wafting indoors.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Maria Weisgarber and Bhinder Sajan, and The Canadian Press

