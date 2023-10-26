'Several' commercial trucks damaged by gunfire in Okanagan, RCMP say

Mounties in the Okanagan have launched an investigation after several commercial trucks were found damaged by gunfire in Peachland last week.

On Oct. 17, West Kelowna RCMP received a report that five company vehicles — including one tractor-truck and four dump trucks — sustained damage when shots rang out overnight in the 4900 block of Trepanier Road.

Police obtained surveillance video from the scene but have still yet to identify the suspects involved.

"These types of crimes are of great concern to the RCMP and our community," said Const. Mike Della-Paolera in a news release Thursday. "The RCMP is actively investigating this incident to identify those responsible and understand their motivation."

Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area is asked to call West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 and reference file number 2023-62084. Those who wish to make an anonymous tip can do so through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.