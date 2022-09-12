Series of fires in Langley prompts warning about dry conditions

Langley, B.C. -

The Township of Langley Fire Department is warning residents about dry conditions after a number of fires Sunday night and early Monday morning.

It was a very busy overnight shift for crews who were called two four large blazes, one of which destroyed two barns.

That fire broke out around 5:30 a.m. Monday on 40th Avenue near 212 St.

“On arrival they found one barn approximately 250 by 50 feet almost fully evolved and the second barn was already starting to catch fire,” said Assistant Chief Andy Hewitson, of the Township of Langley Fire Department.

The flames spread quickly and both buildings were reduced to smoldering rubble.

A thick column of black smoke could be seen for blocks away.

Hewitson says there was just equipment inside and no people or livestock were hurt.

However, he says by the time crews arrived there was a sizable grass fire that could have spread to other properties.

“Neighbours beside the house behind me pulled out their bulldozer, and they were able to make a fire break in the grass. So it didn't catch on to their property,” Hewitson said.

Hewitson says it’s been unseasonably dry in B.C. which has kept first responders extremely busy.

“Fire crews across the province are warning people about using open flames and discarding cigarettes and are pleading with the public to ensure that their campfires are out and that there's no cigarettes being thrown into vehicles or put on the side of the road,” said Hewitson.

His crews responded to four large fires between Sunday night and Monday morning alone.

The first was sparked by workers welding, the second was a house fire that started in a shed, and the third was a garbage fire by Kwantlen Polytechnic University.

“People are still being relatively careless. Some of those fires were avoidable,” said Hewitson.

The cause of the barn fires is still under investigation.