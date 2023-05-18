'Serial fraudster' wanted Canada-wide considered armed and dangerous: VPD

Vancouver police are searching for an alleged "serial fraudster" who they say has a history of violence, and is considered to be armed and dangerous. Vancouver police are searching for an alleged "serial fraudster" who they say has a history of violence, and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener