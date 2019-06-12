Sentencing is now underway for Lisa Batstone, who was convicted earlier this year of second-degree murder in the killing of her eight-year-old daughter, Teagan.

Teagan’s body was found in the back of a car in South Surrey on Dec. 10, 2014. In her ruling finding Batstone guilty this March, Justice Catherine Murray told the court how Batstone had put a plastic bag over her sleeping child’s mouth and nose at their home and suffocated her.

"The killing was deliberate. It involved some choices and decisions. It involved effort," Murray said.

In a video-taped police interview released by the court in February, Batstone told officers with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team she wanted her daughter to "sleep with Jesus." She also referenced Teagan’s father a number of times throughout the two-hour interview.

"I wanted to die and I didn’t wanna abandon her and leave her to him," Batstone told one of the officers.

In December, Teagan’s father Gabe testified about how he had shared custody with Batstone, but said communication with her was challenging and sometimes combative. He told the court how he tried to get temporary custody of Teagan following a suicide attempt by Batstone in 2012, but was unsuccessful.

The court will hear victim impact statements at the sentencing hearing, including submissions from Teagan’s father Gabe, step-mother Stephanie, and one of Teagan’s young brothers.

Batstone’s conviction carries an automatic life sentence. The only thing left to determine is parole eligibility, which can range from between 10 to 25 years.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the day.