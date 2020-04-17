VANCOUVER -- A lawyer for a man who fatally stabbed a student at an Abbotsford high school in 2016 says his sentencing hearing has been adjourned until the fall.

Gabriel Klein was found guilty last month of second-degree murder and aggravated assault for killing 13-year-old Letisha Reimer and seriously wounding her friend.

Defence lawyer Martin Peters says a B.C. Supreme Court judge agreed to move the hearing from July to September during a telephone meeting this week.

Peters says the new dates will provide time for a new psychological assessment and a greater likelihood that court can reconvene in person amid relaxed physical distancing rules stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.