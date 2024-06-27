VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Senior swiped at, injured by black bear in West Vancouver

    FILE: A black bear is seen in an undated Shutterstock image. FILE: A black bear is seen in an undated Shutterstock image.
    A senior in West Vancouver was swiped at and injured by a black bear that was trying to break into a garage Thursday, according to officials.

    Police and paramedics were first on scene and the woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries, the BC Conservation Officer Service said.

    "The resident was investigating a noise coming from her garage when a bear made contact. There is initial evidence that the bear was attempting to break into the enclosed garage," a Facebook post from the BCCOS said, adding that police were unable to locate the bear.

    Now, conservation officers will be trying to determine what led up to the attack and looking into any prior, similar incidents in the area.

    "The public is asked to be aware of their surroundings and take precautions in case of wildlife encounters, including travelling in groups, ensuring pets are leashed and carrying bear spray," the Facebook post said.

    All bear sightings and encounters can be reported to the BCCOS by calling 1-877-952-7277.

