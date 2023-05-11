Senior dies after falling into West Kelowna creek, RCMP say

The body of a 68-year-old woman was found in a West Kelowna creek Thursday morning, according to Mounties.

In a news release, Kelowna RCMP said officers received a report that a senior had fallen into the swift-flowing waters of Powers Creek at Glen Canyon Regional Park at approximately 10 a.m.

RCMP and members of the local fire department searched the banks of the creek and located the woman a short distance from where she was last seen. She was pronounced dead shortly after.

"This was a tragedy that will affect many, and we are grateful for the quick response from our RCMP officers and the West Kelowna Fire Department who risked their lives to locate the female quickly," Const. Mike Della-Paolera said in the release. "Our hearts are with the family of this woman."

Mounties added there are no "criminal concerns" in the death and that the BC Coroners Service will be taking over the investigation.