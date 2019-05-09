

CTV News Vancouver





Firefighters say five vehicles were destroyed in a blaze at a truck yard in north Surrey on Thursday afternoon.

Crews were called to a truck yard near Old Yale and Scott roads after reports of a fire.

Acting Battalion Chief Wes Eaton said crews arrived to find the two semi-trucks on fire, but the water they had wasn't enough to prevent it from spreading.

"They emptied their water tank and while they were getting water to come to them, two more actually ended getting involved," he said.

Eaton said the materials of the semi-trucks contributed to the blaze spreading.

"You need a lot of water for tractor units when they're fully involved," he said. "They burn quite intensely."

There's no word yet on what caused the blaze.