Second sea otter pup rescued on Vancouver Island
A tiny sea otter is in critical condition and receiving round-the-clock care in Vancouver after being rescued near Tofino, joining another pup found in similarly dire circumstances last month.
Having two pups in care at the same time is a first for the Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Society, which has been operating for more than 60 years.
Luna, as the otter is now named, weighed just over 1.5 kilograms when she was found with the umbilical cord still attached.
"The pup was vocalizing with no mother in sight," a Tuesday statement from the rescue says.
The pup is being bottle-fed with specialized formula every 90 minutes and her prognosis is "guarded," according to VAMMR.
Pups this young are completely dependent on their mothers in the wild – unable to swim or regulate their body temperature on their own.
"The survival of this tiny pup depends on the intensive, round-the-clock care we are providing, and we are committed to giving her the best chance at life," VAMMR Executive Director Dr. Martin Haulena said in the news release.
The rescue comes on the heels of one on June 17, when another female sea otter pup was found in the same area on Vancouver Island. Now named Tofino, that pup has made progress but is unlikely to return to the wild, the rescue said in an update earlier this month. Re-releases of orphaned otters are generally very rare, given that they depend on their mothers to learn how to survive in the ocean.
Caring for two pups is something the non-profit says is challenging "both logistically and financially." People who want to help fund the otters' care can do so by "symbolically adopting" one or both of them, which requires a $30 donation.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poilievre vows to fire envoy as Canada buys a $9M condo for diplomat in NYC
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is promising to fire Canada’s consul general in New York City if the Tories wins the next federal election.
'I feel like he did not die in vain': Family responds to report on tortured B.C. boy's death
The heartbreak over the death of an Indigenous 11-year-old Fraser Valley boy, tortured and then ultimately killed by his foster parents, was felt by all who knew him.
Rare photos reveal uncontacted tribe in Peruvian Amazon as loggers move in
Rare images of the Mashco Piro, an uncontacted Indigenous tribe in the remote Peruvian Amazon, were published on Tuesday by Survival International,
Here's who will take the podium today at the Republican National Convention
This year's Republican National Convention continued Wednesday with a packed list of speakers including vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance, Donald Trump Jr. and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Trump shooter requested Saturday off from work and told colleagues he'd be back at work Sunday, officials say
The shooter who attempted to assassinate former U.S. president Donald Trump on Saturday normally would have been at work that day, but he told his boss he needed that the day off because he had 'something to do,' according to multiple law enforcement officials.
'Tragic trend' of fatal crashes prompts plea from B.C. Highway Patrol
Mounties who patrol B.C.'s highways are urging drivers in the province to slow down amid a 'tragic trend' of recent, fatal crashes.
'It's this or that': Why some Canadians aren't having kids anymore
Some Canadians feel stuck between a rock and a hard place when considering starting a family, while others are concerned about what their child's future could look like.
In ethics hearing about Liberal minister, business exec admits he lied to a reporter
The chief witness in a parliamentary probe says he lied to a reporter when asked about ethics allegations against a federal minister.
Premiers push federal government to accelerate NATO defence spending
Premiers are urging the federal government to move up its NATO commitment to spend two per cent of GDP on defence spending by 2032.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Alberta man who tried to sell kilo of cocaine to officer at B.C. RCMP detachment loses appeal
An Alberta man who tried to sell a brick of cocaine to a police officer in the parking lot of a British Columbia RCMP detachment will serve a 26-month prison term after his appeal of the sentence was rejected by B.C.'s highest court.
-
B.C. pledges support for court challenge over equalization, mulls its own claim
British Columbia's premier says his government is providing "full support" to Newfoundland and Labrador's court challenge over federal equalization payments and mulling its own claim in an effort to ensure fair treatment from Ottawa.
-
B.C. artists' eclectic collaborations inspire unexpected love story
Timothy Wilson Hoey never expected to move out to the country, let alone befriend his new next-door neighbour, a goat named Kevin.
Kelowna
-
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Kelowna crash: RCMP
A motorcyclist was severely injured in a crash with an SUV Sunday afternoon, according to the Kelowna RCMP.
-
Crews searching for Alta. man swept away by river in B.C.
A search effort is underway for a man who was swept away by the North Thompson River in Kamloops on Friday.
-
1 dead, 17 displaced after Kelowna apartment fire
One person is dead and 17 others have been displaced after a stubborn fire burned overnight in a Kelowna apartment building.
Edmonton
-
Report reveals low-income Albertans falling through cracks of health benefits program
Alberta's ombudsman says in a new report that low-income residents seeking benefits to cover off health-care costs face unfair barriers.
-
Man hospitalized after being shot by police on Whyte Avenue
A man is in hospital after being shot by police on Wednesday morning.
-
4 arrested in Montreal and Edmonton after 2 men killed in 2023
A multi-police operation between Quebec and Alberta resulted in four men being arrested on Wednesday for two homicides in June and August 2023.
Calgary
-
Exchange of gunfire on QEII Highway leads to charges against Calgary man
A man who allegedly took off from Calgary police and engaged in a shootout on the QEII Highway is facing a plethora of charges.
-
Calgary is Canada's 8th best city to raise a family: report
Calgary has been rated a top-10 city in Canada for families due to its access to health care and recreation facilities, according to a recent report.
-
Banff residents wear yellow at rally in support of pedestrian zone
Some Banff residents are planning to sport bright yellow clothing and gather on Banff Avenue on Wednesday as part of a rally.
Lethbridge
-
Contest to award ownership of Cardston, Alta., business closes
Those looking to win a small business in a small southern Alberta town will need to wait for a different opportunity after the owners of Cardston's Cobblestone Manor said they did not reach the goal in their contest.
-
'I was terrified': Coutts protester says he fled after arrival of RCMP and helicopter
A protester at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., described in court Tuesday a police presence so overwhelming and intimidating that he decided to go home early.
-
Vauxhall, Alta. man wins big on Lotto Max: 'Just couldn't believe it'
A southern Alberta man says it feels great to have won the lottery.
Winnipeg
-
'This city has the best fans in the world': $100K raised at Whiteout Parties in the spring
Fans showed up to Whiteout Parties to support the Winnipeg Jets in the playoffs and now community organizations are reaping the benefits.
-
Five vehicles with zebra mussels stopped at Manitoba-Ontario border
Fisheries officers stopped five vehicles carrying zebra mussels at the Manitoba- Ontario border last month.
-
'No eviction notices, nothing': Tenants of Winnipeg apartment left homeless after rooms cleared out
Residents at a College Avenue apartment could be left homeless after being evicted earlier this week.
Regina
-
Here are Saskatchewan's contributions to Canada's 2024 Olympic team
A total of 23 people with ties to Saskatchewan will attend the 2024 Summer Olympic Games later this month in Paris, France.
-
'Move stuff forward': Avro Aerospace opens venture studio in Regina
A company with a Regina connection is preparing to launch rockets into space. Avro Aerospace is assembling teams in Saskatchewan and Alberta to work on the project.
-
Yorkton RCMP ask for help finding man who didn't return to correctional centre
Yorkton RCMP are asking for help finding a man who failed to return to a correctional centre in Yorkton on Tuesday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon hospitals on lockdown following bomb threat
Saskatoon’s Royal University Hospital (RUH) and Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital (JPCH) are under lockdown following a bomb threat Wednesday morning.
-
Saskatoon group wants city to trim trees to get campers out of their parks
Residents in a Saskatoon neighbourhood are calling on the city to alleviate the issue of encampments in their parks.
-
Saskatchewan limits provincial fire ban to northern forests only
The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) is downgrading a province-wide fire ban it issued last week.
Toronto
-
'The city is not designed to handle this amount of water': Official says little could have been done to prevent Toronto flooding
Toronto’s city manager says little could be done to prevent the widespread flooding caused by Tuesday’s record-breaking rainfall, adding that the city 'is not designed' to handle these type of storms.
-
Nearly 200 charges laid after largest firearm seizure in Peel police history
Peel Regional Police say that they have seized 71 firearms and arrested 10 people, marking the force’s largest-ever seizure of illegal guns.
-
Drake's Bridle Path mansion floods during record rainfall in Toronto
Drake was one of the many Torontonians whose homes was flooded during a record amount of rainfall in the city Tuesday.
Montreal
-
4 arrested in Montreal and Edmonton after 2 men killed in 2023
A multi-police operation between Quebec and Alberta resulted in four men being arrested on Wednesday for two homicides in June and August 2023.
-
Montreal network to tackle 'explosion' in infections such as syphilis with new trials
A Monteal-based HIV/AIDS research network is expanding its scope in response to a dramatic rise in rates of sexually transmitted diseases such as syphilis.
-
Quebec business owner says city not granting signage permit over concerns about English word
The owner of a Quebec-based party supply store is criticizing the City of Brossard for not issuing a signage permit due to concerns about the English word 'party.'
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Road closures in effect in The Glebe following two-car crash
'Multiple' road closures are in effect after a serious two-vehicle crash in The Glebe on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Man, 26, shot dead in Orléans Tuesday night
The Ottawa Police Service is investigating the shooting death of a 26-year-old man in Orléans on Tuesday evening.
-
Ottawa man charged for allegedly sexually assaulting teen girl
The Ottawa Police Service has charged a 25-year-old man for allegedly assaulting a girl in her late teens as he drove her home.
Atlantic
-
Tuberculosis case under investigation, N.S. child-care centre notified
Nova Scotia Public Health is investigating a case of tuberculosis at an unnamed facility.
-
N.B. man, 24, dies following collision between dirt bike and side-by-side
A 24-year-old New Brunswick man has died following a collision between a side-by-side and dirt bike near Haut-Rivière-du-Portage, N.B.
-
Police arrest 4 people after early morning Dartmouth shooting
Police are investigating a shooting that took place in Dartmouth, N.S., early Wednesday morning.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Man fatally shot by police in east London: SIU
The province’s Special Investigations Unit is on scene at a home in London where a man was fatally shot. According to the SIU, first responders were called to the scene on Wellesley Crescent just before midnight on Tuesday for a domestic violence investigation.
-
Rollover collision in London involved stolen vehicle: police
London police say that four people are in custody, following an east end crash this afternoon involving a stolen car.
-
Swimmer in distress rescued near Port Dover: OPP
Police are crediting a Norfolk County resident’s ‘selfless bravery’ after they saved a swimmer in distress near the Port Dover pier on Monday.
Kitchener
-
Second body recovered from Grand River, search called off for missing women
The search for two missing women has ended after a second body was found on the banks of the Grand River in Paris, Ont.
-
Police seek tips in elderly fraud scheme
Waterloo Regional Police have released photos of a person they want to speak to in connection to an ongoing fraud scheme targeting the elderly.
-
Repairs expected after washout leaves rail tracks in Kitchener suspended in midair
Crews will be assessing the damage after heavy rain left a portion of freight rail tracks in south Kitchener suspended in midair.
Northern Ontario
-
Two charged after victim was threatened with handgun on northern Ont. trail
A verbal dispute escalated on a trail in Cochrane this week, to the point that one person was threatened with a handgun.
-
Sault Ste. Marie murder trial scheduled for January 2026
Dates for a two-month jury trial have been set for a 25-year-old Toronto man accused of murder and attempted murder in a stabbing spree in Sault Ste. Marie last fall.
-
Sudbury driver charged with impaired following Manitoulin crash
A 19-year-old from Sudbury who was already on probation has been charged with impaired driving following a crash on Manitoulin Island on July 13.
N.L.
-
Father sues Newfoundland and Labrador government for death of son in provincial jail
A father in St. John's, N.L., is suing the Newfoundland and Labrador government over his son's death last year in the province's largest jail.
-
Love it or hate it, there's no escaping this week's symphony in the St. John's harbour
For the next week, at 12:30 sharp each day, volunteers will board ships in port and try their best to make music out of the ship's horns — and whatever else the listener hears — in downtown St. John's.
-
Ground crews to start attacking Labrador City fire, national help limited
Ground crews are set to begin dousing a roaring wildfire near Labrador City that forced thousands of people to evacuate last week.