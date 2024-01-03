Search that found human remains in missing woman's backyard was lawful, B.C. court rules
Warning: This story contains details that may be upsetting to readers.
Newly published court documents shed more light on the investigation into a B.C. man who was charged with manslaughter and indignity to human remains in his wife's death more than two years ago.
Naomi Onotera, a teacher-librarian and mother to a young daughter was reported missing on Aug. 29, 2021. Her disappearance prompted a massive community search effort. In December of that year, authorities announced that Onotera's remains were found and that her husband, Obnes Regis, had been arrested and charged.
He has pleaded not guilty and is set to stand trial by judge alone later this year.
On Tuesday, the B.C. Supreme Court released its ruling in a voir dire hearing during which Regis argued his Charter rights were breached by the RCMP on multiple occasions during the first two weeks of the investigation.
While the judge found that Regis' rights had been violated in some instances, a search of the family's home during which cadaver dogs found human remains in the backyard two weeks after Onotera disappeared was deemed lawful.
THE INITIAL SEARCH OF THE HOME
Onotera was reported missing by her mother, Maureen, who called 911 and said she had not heard from her daughter since the previous evening.
"Maureen had reported it was out of character for her daughter to not be in contact, and she did not know why Mr. Regis had not reported Ms. Onotera missing," court documents say.
Onotera's mother also told police that she saw Regis leaving with the couple's daughter earlier but had not been able to reach him since. When Maureen went into the home, she told police she saw her daughter's purse, keys, and cellphone.
When police arrived roughly three hours after the 911 call, according to the decision, they were told by Maureen and Onotera's sister that they had both been inside the home and found no one there.
Justice Martha Devlin found that members of the Langley RCMP overstepped their authority when they entered the home without a warrant and searched it "multiple times" between Aug. 29 and 30.
The fact that family members had reported the home was empty, combined with the fact that there was no information about a potential risk to Onotera meant the police should have pursued "other reasonable alternatives" instead of conducting a search without a warrant.
"There was nothing in the 911 call or subsequent information to indicate that it was necessary to enter the residence in order to protect or otherwise assist Ms. Onotera, nor was it necessary to enter in order to investigate her disappearance," Devlin wrote.
HUSBAND RETURNS
At around 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 30, Regis returned home with his daughter, the court heard. At that time, he was handcuffed and put in the back of a cruiser. During the roughly 15 minutes he was detained, police admitted they did not grant his request to consult with a lawyer.
This, the Crown conceded, was a violation of Regis' Charter right to be protected from arbitrary detention, as well as a breach of his right to consult counsel.
When a supervisor arrived, the decision says, he was "shocked to see Mr. Regis sitting in the police car and immediately directed that he be released and his handcuffs removed," the decision says. At this point, the judge said, Regis was no longer being detained – rejecting his argument that he was unlawfully detained when he was taken to the police station and that he was being treated as a suspect during the five-and-a-half-hour interview that followed.
"I am satisfied that a person in Mr. Regis’s situation would reasonably perceive that he was free to leave," Devlin wrote.
"It is readily apparent from a review of the interview that the length was because Mr. Regis wanted to keep talking. Indeed, as discussed earlier, it was essentially a monologue by Mr. Regis. Neither the length of the interview, nor how it was conducted, support a finding that Mr. Regis was a suspect," she continued.
THE SUBSEQUENT SEARCHES OF THE HOME
On Aug. 30 and Sept. 13, respectively, police conducted two searches of the home with Regis' consent. Defence counsel argued, however, that this consent was not voluntary and informed, alleging that Regis was not told that he was being investigated as a suspect.
The judge disagreed, citing text messages and a signed consent form as proof that Regis knew what he was consenting to, prior to the Aug. 30 search. Devlin also described the interactions Regis had with officers after that search.
"It is evident from the exchanges between Mr. Regis and (the officer) that Mr. Regis was comfortable speaking to the police and assisting them with their investigation," she wrote.
"There is nothing to support the suggestion that the police considered Mr. Regis a suspect. The police were continuing a missing person investigation, not a criminal investigation, and Mr. Regis was viewed as a valuable source of information. Mr. Regis continued to be forthcoming with information and entirely cooperative."
On Sept. 13, a second search was conducted with the assistance of two police service dogs. Regis also consented to this search but his counsel argued that he was not explicitly informed that the dogs were cadaver dogs that were being brought in to search for human remains.
Again, the judge disagreed – upholding Regis' consent and rejecting the argument that he was being investigated as a suspect at that time.
"I am satisfied that Mr. Regis was provided sufficient information regarding the nature of the search," Devlin's decision says.
"Mr. Regis was informed that he was not a suspect. He was also informed that if a search located incriminating evidence, his status might change. At the relevant time, the police were conducting a missing person investigation and Mr. Regis was considered a witness who could assist the police in determining the whereabouts of Ms. Onotera. While the police may have considered the circumstances suspicious, that did not render Mr. Regis a suspect," Devlin said.
HUMAN REMAINS FOUND
Two days after the search with the cadaver dog, however, Regis was informed that he was officially considered a suspect in his wife's slaying.
The court heard that police brought two dogs to assist with their search of the property.
One of the dogs, PSD Kimber, is trained to "indicate olfactory detection of human remains by laying down, with feet front and low posture, as close to the article as she can," the court heard.
"In the northwest corner of the yard, near a collection of children’s toys, there was an electric mitre saw on the grass, plugged in via a cord to the house. PSD Kimber made an indication near the saw," the decision continues.
The dog's handler did not initially see anything in the area, but returned for a closer look after the dog returned and made another indication.
At that point, an officer located what he said believed was "Ms. Onotera or a piece of her skin" and then his colleague discovered additional "pieces of biological material in the grass near the mitre saw" and forensic testing indicated the likely presence of human blood.
At that point, officers called off the search so they could apply for a warrant and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team took over the case.
A constable told Regis that he would have to leave the property but did not inform him of what was found.
"Mr. Regis said he was willing to dig up the yard to show that Ms. Onotera was not there. (The officer) also cautioned Mr. Regis that he did not need to speak to the police, but anything he did say could be used in evidence. Despite the caution, Mr. Regis told (the officer) that he had cut his hand on the saw two weeks earlier and that it had bled on the saw," Devlin's decision said.
Regis left the property and went to stay at a hotel the RCMP paid for.
That night, he called the constable again and "insisted on explaining" how blood got on to the saw.
The constable met with Regis in person on Sept. 15 and told him "he was no longer considered a witness in a missing person investigation, but was now a suspect in the murder of Ms. Onotera," the decision says.
Regis is due back in court on Jan. 16 for a further voir dire, according to the BC Prosecution Service.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Jeffrey Epstein documents unsealed, naming Prince Andrew and former U.S. President Clinton
Hundreds of pages of unsealed documents from a lawsuit connected to accused sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein were publicly released on Wednesday.
Epstein accuser says Prince Andrew groped her, documents show
A woman who has said she was victimized by deceased sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein said Prince Andrew put his hand on her breast at Epstein's Manhattan townhouse in 2001, according to court documents unsealed on Wednesday.
Israel's allies warn against displacing Palestinians in Gaza to places like Canada
Countries traditionally aligned with Israel are warning its right-wing government against contemplating a displacement of people who live in the Gaza Strip, as Israeli officials repeatedly suggest Canada could take in Palestinians.
Ant-ibiotics: How a species of ant identifies and treats infected wounds among other ants
A new paper published Friday describes how a specific species of ants not only create their own antibiotics, but also identify infected wounds from sterile ones, a skill rarely seen in the animal or insect kingdom.
What Canadians surveyed think about the timing of the next federal election
Nearly one in two Canadians would prefer the next federal election take place before 2025, according to a recent survey conducted by Nanos Research. When it comes to their preference for the timing of the next national vote, 46 per cent of survey respondents indicated they either wanted the next election to happen as soon as possible, or in 2024.
Montreal Amber Alert: Mother charged with abduction after baby found safe
Quebec's Crown prosecutor's office says the mother of a one-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert on Tuesday has been charged with allegedly abducting her child.
Trump takes Colorado ballot disqualification to U.S. Supreme Court
Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene after Colorado's top court disqualified him from the state's Republican primary ballot for engaging in insurrection leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, an attorney for the former president said.
It took decades, but San Francisco finally installs nets to stop suicides off Golden Gate Bridge
Officials in San Francisco announced Wednesday that crews have installed stainless-steel nets on both sides of the Golden Gate Bridge.
Saint John named top 24 travel destination worldwide for 2024
Being the only city on the Bay of Fundy and the amazing historic architecture are just a few reasons that led Saint John to CNN’s top 24 places to visit in 2024
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria police cleared of wrongdoing in woman's fatal fall from hotel balcony
British Columbia's police oversight agency has cleared the Victoria Police Department of wrongdoing after a woman fell to her death from the balcony of a James Bay area hotel.
-
Victoria Chinese community seeks buyer for North America's longest-running Chinese business
One hundred and thirty-five years ago, Loy Sing, a Chinese butcher shop, opened its doors in Victoria, serving up barbecued pork, duck and chicken to its customers.
-
B.C. mother who murdered 8-year-old daughter dies in prison
Lisa Batstone, who was convicted of killing her eight-year-old daughter by smothering her with a plastic bag, has died in prison.
Calgary
-
Calgary paramedics experiencing burnout as shifts go unfilled
Calgary paramedics are already feeling the burnout of higher call volumes, but a lack of available workers has left dozens of shifts vacant over the holidays and into the first week of the new year.
-
Woman killed, man seriously injured in crash near Beiseker, Alta.
A woman was killed and a man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash near Beiseker, Alta., on Tuesday.
-
Calgary astronaut prepares for upcoming Artemis II mission
This year could be a historic one when it comes to Canada's involvement in space exploration, and Alberta will be well represented in the country's ongoing pursuit of the final frontier.
Edmonton
-
Investigation into extortion in Edmonton arsons leads to 6 arrests
Edmonton Police Service has confirmed it is investigating at least 18 incidents of extortion in the area since October, and investigators believe there may be additional cases.
-
'Times are hard': New parking metres, time limits worry central Edmonton business leaders
The signs say "coming soon" but this impending arrival doesn't appear to be generating much excitement.
-
Alberta's 2024 wildfire season shaping up as repeat of last year: dry, big
Dozens of fires from Alberta's record-breaking 2023 wildfire season are still burning, and with dry conditions so far this fall and winter, experts say the province could experience another one just like it.
Toronto
-
Toronto police investigating hate-motivated arson, graffiti at deli in North York
Toronto police are investigating suspected hate-motivated arson and graffiti at a deli in North York on Wednesday.
-
One of the best meteor showers peaks tonight but Toronto may not be able to see it. Here's why
One of the best meteor showers of the year reaches its peak Wednesday night, but Torontonians may have a hard time viewing it. Here’s why.
-
More than 260 Ontario long-term care residents died after getting COVID-19 in last four months
Respiratory virus outbreaks in Ontario’s long-term care homes remains dominated by COVID-19, with nearly 16,000 cases of the virus reported in the last four months.
Montreal
-
Suspect charged with impaired driving after 2 killed in Montreal hit-and-run
A Namibian man returning home from church and a second man have been identified as the two people killed in an early morning New Year's Day hit-and-run in Montreal.
-
Montreal Amber Alert: Mother charged with abduction after baby found safe
Quebec's Crown prosecutor's office says the mother of a one-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert on Tuesday has been charged with allegedly abducting her child.
-
After first win, analysts say Montreal's PWHL team needs to build momentum to succeed
Montreal's professional women's hockey team is starting its franchise and season on a winning note. Tuesday night's road win was both historic and record-breaking and analysts say the league needs to build on this momentum to succeed.
Winnipeg
-
Northern First Nation in lockdown due to shooting
The chief of a northern First Nation has confirmed the community is in lockdown after an early-morning shooting.
-
Arson suspected in New Year’s Day fire that totalled five homes in Manitoba community
Five trailers were destroyed and a sixth damaged in a massive New Year’s Day fire in a northern Manitoba community.
-
Winnipeg woman last seen months ago at Polo Park mall
The Winnipeg Police Service is turning to the public for help in trying to find a woman who was last seen in late October.
Saskatoon
-
Doctor calls temporary closure of Saskatoon ER 'a red flag'
Emergency room staff at a Saskatoon hospital struggled to serve patients Tuesday evening due to a shortage of doctors.
-
This 'glamping' resort just opened near Saskatoon
A resort offering glamorous camping, known as glamping, is now open at Blackstrap Provincial Park.
-
32 Sask. students outed as transgender due to Edsby glitch: privacy commissioner
Saskatchewan’s privacy commissioner says 32 students were outed as trans before the start of the school year due to a technical glitch with the online learning platform Edsby.
Regina
-
One person dead following single vehicle collision
One person is dead following a single vehicle collision on the Regina Bypass near the Trans Canada Highway on Tuesday night.
-
Viterra may lock out Sask. workers after strike notice
Viterra Canada may consider a lockout if an agreement cannot be reached with Grain and General Services Union (GS) Locals 1 and 2.
-
Regina Floral Conservatory's Christmas display to wrap up
The Regina Floral Conservatory’s Christmas display will wrap up on Friday, so there’s just two more days to enjoy the festive flowers.
Atlantic
-
'This has given new life to a lot of the residents': Advocates defend providing electricity to Halifax homeless encampment
Some critics have been grumbling online about a recent arrangement that's brought free power to a homeless encampment in Halifax, but the man who's led the charge to provide electricity says it's a small concession that should be available in every camp.
-
Public asked to avoid Edmundston's ER as patient surge continues inside New Brunswick hospitals
Edmundston’s hospital is now on a list of New Brunswick emergency departments to avoid, unless it's an urgent or life-threatening situation.
-
Former student files lawsuit against Acadia Divinity College in Nova Scotia
A former student at Acadia Divinity College has filed a lawsuit against the school in Wolfville, N.S., alleging she was sexually abused by one of her professors between 1989 and 1991.
London
-
Muslim community to reopen 'deep wound' caused by London, Ont. truck attack
A two-day sentencing hearing will begin Thursday for the man convicted of killing four members of the same Muslim family in June of 2021. Members of Windsor’s Muslim community plan to attend to offer support.
-
New plan for property originally intended for an IKEA store in south London, Ont.
More than three years after IKEA Canada scrapped plans to build a furniture store in south London, a new vision for the property is going before city council for consideration.
-
Community mourns loss of wife, mother killed in Woodstock, Ont. crash
The family of a Woodstock woman is said to be grateful for community support after the 36-year-old wife and mother who had moved to Canada mere months ago was struck by a vehicle and killed in late December.
Northern Ontario
-
Trio charged after northern police seize cash, $80K in drugs
Three people have been charged with drug trafficking offences after a traffic stop in Kapuskasing on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Investigation underway after Sudbury suspect Tasered by police dies
More details are emerging following an incident Tuesday in Sudbury in which a 46-year-old man died while in police custody.
-
Skater dies after going through the ice near the Sault
A 58-year-old resident of Sault Ste. Marie died early Tuesday afternoon after going through the ice on Trout Lake.
Kitchener
-
Four pedestrians struck at Cambridge intersection
Police say four pedestrians were struck by a vehicle at a Cambridge intersection on Wednesday night.
-
Large police presence at Stratford Mall
Multiple police cruisers were parked outside the Stratford Mall Wednesday evening.
-
Cat found frozen to death outside Cambridge home
A Cambridge woman wants to warn pet owners after her friend found a dead cat outside her Stewart Avenue home on Tuesday.