Search suspended for overdue mountaineers near Squamish, B.C.

Rescue crews have suspended the search for three mountaineers who failed to return from a difficult climb near Squamish, B.C., on Friday.

In a news release, the Sea to Sky RCMP detachment said the search was being suspended due to "current unstable conditions" where the trio went missing in Garibaldi Provincial Park.

Cloudy skies and increased avalanche risk hampered the search effort for several days, but a break in the weather allowed helicopters to survey the area on Wednesday.

Crews were also able to record video from the scene using a remotely piloted aircraft system (RPAS), which authorities hope could eventually help pinpoint the mountaineers' location.

"It is anticipated the search will resume following analysis of RPAS footage and reassessment of the conditions. An exact timeline is uncertain and will be dependent on the conditions as well as a continuous risk assessment," the Sea to Sky RCMP wrote.

The mountaineers set out last week to scale Atwell Peak, a highly technical climb located in Garibaldi Provincial Park.

Authorities said the climbers' families have asked for privacy, and that their names are not being released at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.