    Search for missing kayakers off Vancouver Island expands into U.S.

    Missing kayakers Daniel MacAlpine (left) and Nicholas West (right) are seen in these images handed out by the Sidney/North Saanich RCMP. Missing kayakers Daniel MacAlpine (left) and Nicholas West (right) are seen in these images handed out by the Sidney/North Saanich RCMP.
    Authorities on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border resumed search efforts Monday to find two men who went missing while kayaking off Vancouver Island over the weekend.

    Mounties say Daniel MacAlpine, 36, and Nicholas West, 26, were travelling in a two-person kayak from the small D'Arcy Island to Island View Beach Park, north of Victoria, at 2:15 p.m. Saturday.

    When the kayakers failed to arrive at their destination, a search was launched for the missing men and their teal-blue, fibreglass tandem vessel.

    On Monday, the RCMP said the main search effort would be concentrated farther south in the Haro Strait near San Juan Island and Lopez Island, both in Washington state, while the RCMP's West Coast Marine Services unit would search the area of Coal Island, near Sidney, B.C.

    The Canadian Coast Guard did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the search Monday, while a spokesperson for the U.S. Coast Guard said the agency was still gathering information on the operation.

    "At the time of this update, there have been no signs of both missing men," Mounties said in a statement.

    MacAlpine is described as a while man standing approximately 5'10" tall and weighing 150 pounds. West is described as a white man standing approximately 6'5" tall and weighing 170 pounds.

    Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact the Sidney/North Saanich RCMP at 250-656-3931.

