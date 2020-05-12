VANCOUVER -- Search crews have recovered the body of a 22-year-old man who disappeared while swimming with friends in B.C.'s Fraser Valley this week.

Authorities said the young man became "visibly distressed" after venturing into the Vedder River on Monday evening and is believed to have drowned before search crews were called to the scene.

"His friends attempted to pull him out of the water without success," Cpl. Mike Rail of the RCMP's Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment said in a news release.

"Chilliwack RCMP reach out and offer our support to family and friends during this incredibly demanding time they are facing."

Authorities have not released the young man's name, but described him as a South Asian national from India.

Police and the BC Coroners Service are both continuing to investigate the man's death.