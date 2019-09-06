"Dangerous."

That’s how veteran offensive tackle Duane Brown summed up his Seattle Seahawks as they prepare for their opening game of the season this Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Six days ago, the team pulled off what seemed like an impossible trade with the Houston Texans that saw Pro-Bowler and linebacker Jadevon Clowney arrive in exchange for two players, Jacob Martin and Barkevious Mingo, and a third round draft pick.

The 6-foot-5, 255-pound Clowney brings an impressive resume to the squad.

"26 years old, still entering the prime of his career he lost his rookie season to a knee injury. So, he’s a fresh 26 not to mention that the fact that he can be a free agent at the end of the year so he’s motivated pass rusher," Seahawks beat writer Gregg Bell told CTV News.

If the old adage of "defence wins championships" holds true, the Seahawks are piecing together a solid unit for this upcoming season. Clowney joins free agent standout Ziggy Ansah to form a one-two punching pass rush that needed help.

"He’s really disruptive because he’s a very instinctive player; he penetrates and forces issues very much like Michael Bennett did," said Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll about his new defensive star.

The Seahawks aerial offense stayed intact, losing only wide receiver Doug Baldwin, but adding rookie sensation DK Metcalf to the fold, as 30-year-old franchise quarterback Russell Wilson enters his 8th year as pivot for the Seahawks.

"He’s ready to play his best football," said Carroll

"Russ is the best he’s ever been, there’s no question he’s the smartest the farthest along the most aware the most in control he had a great year last year controlling the offense," the head coach added.

Wilson is coming off one of his most productive seasons for the Hawks: even with a run-oriented offence, he still managed to throw for 35 touchdowns.

"Having the top-running offence, they will run it more than anybody in the league and that’s because the offensive pass protection issues are still suspect." Bell told CTV News

The Bengals come to Seattle with rookie head coach Zac Taylor, who could pose problems for the Seahawks as don’t know what type of system they use.

"The Bengals are a team for us that we have to figure out as the game goes on because they are brand new they could do anything on offense and defense."

Game time is Sunday 1pm at Centurylink field broadcast on TSN.