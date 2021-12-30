SeaBus stations closed due to flooding 'until further notice': TransLink

Stations for the SeaBus connecting downtown Vancouver to the North Shore are closed due to flooding Thursday afternoon.

TransLink, which runs the service, said both Lonsdale Quay and Waterfront stations are "closed until further notice." The notice was posted at about 1:30 p.m.

In an email some time later, officials said the flooding was only at Waterfront, and was caused by a burst pipe. They said they believe the pipe burst due to the cold weather.

The transit authority said a bus bridge is in place between the two stations to replace SeaBus service. A TransLink spokesperson said the bus bridge is going over the Lions Gate Bridge.

Additional staff members have been sent to help guide customers to the additional bus service in place while crews assess the damage. More information will be released following the assessment, TransLink said.

There is no impact to SkyTrain service at Waterfront Station.

Video captured by Kristyn V and shared to CTV News showed water pouring from the ceiling near an escalator on the Waterfront Station side. Pools of water could be seen on the floor.

The closures came after TransLink activated its snow plan Thursday morning.

Transit users were warned to expect delays across the system. SkyTrains were operating more slowly than normal because many were being operated manually and some buses had to be rerouted or cancelled due to snowy and icy conditions on local roads.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.