Sea-Doo thefts prompt warning from police in Metro Vancouver
Mounties are issuing a warning to personal watercraft owners after a wave of thefts were reported at marinas in Metro Vancouver.
The Richmond RCMP say four Sea-Doos were reported stolen from local marinas in recent days.
All the thefts were reported at marinas near the Moray Bridge between Oct. 2 and Oct. 6, with three thefts reported at one marina, the local RCMP said in a statement Thursday.
One of the stolen Sea-Doos has been recovered while the three others are still outstanding.
"As many owners have already dry-docked their personal watercraft for the season, we are recommending anyone who stores their personal watercraft in marinas in that area to check on it," Richmond RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Adriana O'Malley said in the statement.
Investigators are asking anyone who may have information related to the thefts to contact the Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212.
Information can also be provided anonymously to police through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.solvecrime.ca.
