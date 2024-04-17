Safe supply: Vancouver police deputy chief says large amounts of opioids being diverted
British Columbia’s decriminalization pilot project has been a key topic of discussion at various levels of government in recent weeks, with the conversation re-igniting after comments about diversion by a high-ranking officer of the Vancouver Police Department.
While addressing a House of Commons committee Monday, Deputy Chief Fiona Wilson claimed about 50 per cent of hydromorphone seizures were diverted from safe supply drugs.
“That’s just in recognition of the fact that someone who’s on a bonafide safe supply program has a more regular significant supply,” said Wilson, who was speaking in her role as the president of the B.C. Association of Chiefs of Police.
Wilson said that roughly 20 per cent of hydromorphone prescriptions in B.C. are from safe supply.
Premier David Eby was asked about these comments Tuesday, and said that this was the first time his government had heard these numbers from the VPD.
“Our government wants this information, we want to identify where and how it’s being diverted,” he said.
"Fifty per cent of the hydromorphone diverted is not from prescribed alternatives its from people’s prescriptions for pain or other uses, we need to stop all diversion."
Wilson’s comments also drew a rise from the opposition.
“It’s what we’ve been saying all along, that there is a diversion of safe supply, hydromorphone in particular,” said Elenore Sturko, B.C. United's shadow minister for mental health and addictions.
“It’s a pilot, it’s time to end this pilot,” she said.
“It doesn’t mean we can’t work on another solution but right now what is going on is not working."
Wilson says a bigger concern of hers is organized crime groups making counterfeit opioids.
“The problem is we have no idea what’s in the counterfeit pill, and it could be deadly,” she said.
Eby was asked if his government would consider ending the three-year pilot early, but he didn’t directly answer the question.
Saying they would continue to work on solutions to concerns like open drug use in hospital as well as inappropriate public spaces.
“We need to have a tool for police to be able to ensure public safety,” he said.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Former Air Canada employees among suspects identified in gold heist at Pearson Airport: police
Nine people have been arrested in connection with the gold heist at Pearson International Airport last year, Peel Regional Police said Wednesday.
MPs summon ArriveCan contractor to the House to be admonished in rare parliamentary display
Enacting an extraordinarily rarely used parliamentary power, MPs have summoned an ArriveCan contractor to appear before the House of Commons on Wednesday afternoon to be admonished publicly for failing to answer their questions.
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
Gas prices across Ontario expected to climb to levels not seen since 2022, analyst says
Ontario is going to see a big jump at the pumps later this week as gas prices in the province hit levels not seen in nearly two years, according to one industry analyst.
Ancient skeletons unearthed in France reveal Mafia-style killings
More than 5,500 years ago, two women were tied up and probably buried alive in a ritual sacrifice, using a form of torture associated today with the Italian Mafia, according to an analysis of skeletons discovered at an archaeological site in southwest France.
'Enormous sum of money': Actor Hugh Grant settles privacy lawsuit against tabloid
British actor Hugh Grant has settled a lawsuit against the publisher of Rupert Murdoch's tabloid newspaper, The Sun, over claims journalists used private investigators to tap his phone and burgle his house, he said on Wednesday.
O.J. Simpson was chilling with a beer on a couch before Easter, lawyer says. 2 weeks later he was dead
O.J. Simpson's last robust discussion with his longtime lawyer was just before Easter, at the country club home Simpson leased southwest of the Las Vegas Strip. About a week later, on April 5, a doctor said Simpson was 'transitioning.'
Some of the winners and losers in the 2024 federal budget
With a variety of fiscal and policy measures announced in the federal budget, winners include small businesses and fintech companies while losers include the tobacco industry and Canadian pension funds.
U.K. plan to phase out smoking for good passes first hurdle
The British government's plan for a landmark smoking ban that aims to stop young people from ever smoking cleared its first hurdle in Parliament on Tuesday despite vocal opposition from within Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservative Party.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
David Eby taunts other premiers about federal housing funding
As the federal government unveiled a housing-heavy deficit budget, B.C.’s premier isn’t just ready to cash the cheque for his province’s share, he’s seemingly taunting his counterparts about their reluctance.
-
U.S. killer-whale catcher has advice for B.C. rescuers – build rapport with your orca
Jeff Foster's resume sounds like the stuff of fantasy, starting as a teenage orca catcher in Puget Sound in Washington State, pursuing the giant predators for aquariums for decades, then having a change of heart and becoming a leading figure in killer whale rescue and rehabilitation.
-
Vancouver Canucks clinch Pacific Division title ahead of playoffs
The Vancouver Canucks have won their division for the first time in more than a decade.
Kelowna
-
B.C. to add 240 complex-care housing units throughout province
British Columbia is planning to add 240 new units to its complex-care housing program, providing homes for people with mental-health and addictions challenges that overlap with other serious conditions.
-
Evacuation of Kelowna, B.C., apartment near construction site extended for two weeks
More than 80 residents from a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have learned they won't be able to return to their homes for at least another two weeks.
-
2 men injured after 'road rage' incident with Dodge Ram driver, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
Edmonton
-
Semi rollover causing delays in south Edmonton
Traffic has been reduced to one lane where a semi rolled in south Edmonton Wednesday morning.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Cool spell drags on as sunshine returns
A nice blanket of spring snow covering the Edmonton region this morning.
-
Highway 2 travel 'not recommended' on Wednesday, RCMP say
Emergency crews are at the scene of a number of crashes on Highway 2 north of Calgary on Wednesday and police say some lanes of traffic have been shut down.
Calgary
-
Highway 2 travel 'not recommended' on Wednesday, RCMP say
Emergency crews are at the scene of a number of crashes on Highway 2 north of Calgary on Wednesday and police say some lanes of traffic have been shut down.
-
Cochrane RCMP officer shoots suspect following attempted traffic stop
A suspect was shot by a police officer during a confrontation that occurred following a traffic stop in a rural area near Cochrane, Alta., on Tuesday evening.
-
Trio found guilty of mischief for roles in 2022 border blockade at Coutts, Alta.
Three men accused by the Crown of helping lead and coordinate the COVID-19 protest blockade at Coutts, Alta., in 2022 have been found guilty of mischief.
Lethbridge
-
Highway 3 projects loom large in provincial highways planning
With or without federal support, improvements to a major southern Alberta highway continue because of its critical economic importance as an east-west corridor, the province says.
-
Phillips calls for funding to be reinstated to Lethbridge Elder Abuse Response Network
Lethbridge West MLA Shannon Phillips is calling on the province to reinstate funding for the Lethbridge Elder Abuse Response Network.
-
Southern Alberta could be alive with the sound of rattlesnakes this weekend: expert
If you’re planning to head to the coulees this weekend to enjoy the nice weather, don’t forget to look down.
Winnipeg
-
Teen hockey players arrested for sexual assault following hazing incident: Manitoba RCMP
Three teenagers were arrested in connection with a pair of alleged hazing incidents on a Manitoba hockey team, police say.
-
Up to 30 cm of snow coming to parts of Manitoba
Though spring may be here, parts of Manitoba are set to get a blast of winter weather this week.
-
Advocates calling for more mental health supports for first responders after death of firefighter
A Winnipeg firefighter's tragic death is prompting calls for more mental health support in Manitoba.
Regina
-
Sask. mother highlights lack of special needs supports in schools
The mother of a Regina special needs student who witnessed many of her supports disappear due to cuts – spoke out on the current struggles of education in Saskatchewan.
-
'The needs of the client': Ministry refutes Sask. NDP allegations of gov't funnelling social service funding to MLA owned hotels
Tuesday night in government committee saw the Ministry of Social Services release documents revealing how much funding was sent to two Regina motels associated with Sask. Party MLA Gary Grewal.
-
Flin Flon and Melfort to meet in SJHL finals
The 2024 Canterra Seeds Cup final to decide this season’s Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) champion will be between the Flin Flon Bombers and Melfort Mustangs.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon exterminator says cockroaches live 'everywhere you go'
Saskatoon residents may not think of bug infestations as a common problem, but over the past few years there’s one creepy crawler that is making its presence known.
-
Saskatoon parents waiting on life-saving organ donation for their baby
Megan Crawley has spent many sleepless nights waiting for a call that could save her baby’s life.
-
Sask. real estate company that lost investors' millions reaches settlement
The founders of a Saskatoon real estate investment company that left investors with millions of dollars in losses have reached a settlement with Saskatchewan’s financial and consumer watchdog.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Former Air Canada employees among suspects identified in gold heist at Pearson Airport: police
Nine people have been arrested in connection with the gold heist at Pearson International Airport last year, Peel Regional Police said Wednesday.
-
Ontario woman out $30K after investing in mortgage company accused of being unlicensed
An Ontario nurse is fighting to recover tens of thousands of dollars in savings she invested in a mortgage company that has since been accused of operating without a licence.
-
Gas prices across Ontario expected to climb to levels not seen since 2022, analyst says
Ontario is going to see a big jump at the pumps later this week as gas prices in the province hit levels not seen in nearly two years, according to one industry analyst.
Montreal
-
Quebec clarifying Bill 96 directives amid uproar over French-only presentation for parents
Quebec's education ministry says it is working on clarifying directives on when officials can communicate with the public in a language other than French.
-
Montreal music bookstore owner gives honest book reviews...on post-its
A Montreal music bookstore owner gives customers his honest book reviews...on post-its.
-
Unusual items left in Quebec Ubers: A sword, dentures and part of a shower head
If you're missing a sword or your cat's medication, you might want to give your last Uber driver a call.
Ottawa
-
GAS PRICES
GAS PRICES Ottawa gas prices expected to increase 14 cents a litre on Thursday
Ottawa motorists are being warned to expect a big hike in gasoline prices this week, as prices rise to the highest level since August 2022.
-
Feds reducing office space 'opens the door' to the idea of a NHL rink in downtown Ottawa, mayor says
The federal government's move to reduce its office space by 50 per cent over the next 10 years could open up discussions on a potential site for a new Ottawa Senators arena in downtown Ottawa, according to Mayor Mark Sutcliffe.
-
'Dangerously high levels of carbon monoxide' brought to safe levels in Little Italy building
Ottawa Fire Services says all residents of the little Italy building that had dangerously high levels of carbon monoxide (CO) Tuesday afternoon have returned to their units.
Atlantic
-
N.S. RCMP investigating sudden death in Bass River
The RCMP says it is investigating a sudden death in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County.
-
From housing initiatives to a disability benefit, how the federal budget impacts you
From plans to boost new housing stock, encourage small businesses, and increase taxes on Canada’s top-earners, CTVNews.ca has sifted through the 416-page budget to find out what will make the biggest difference to your pocketbook.
-
500 Newfoundlanders wound up on the same cruise and it turned into a rocking kitchen party
A Celebrity Apex cruise to the Caribbean this month turned into a rocking Newfoundland kitchen party when hundreds of people from Canada's easternmost province happened to be booked on the same ship.
London
-
'It’s pretty messed up': Vaping and vandalism continue to impact high school students and staff across the region
It’s an issue affecting local high schools across the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) and the London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB).
-
PLAYOFF TRACKER
PLAYOFF TRACKER Knights take commanding 3-0 series lead with Kitchener
Isaiah George, Sam Dickinson and Kasper Halttunen all scored for the Knights, who grabbed a commanding 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven OHL quarterfinal series.
-
Highway 401 reopens following fatal crash on Tuesday
A two-vehicle crash between a pickup truck and a transport truck on Highway 401 in London, Ont. has resulted in one fatality Tuesday afternoon.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Former Air Canada employees among suspects identified in gold heist at Pearson Airport: police
Nine people have been arrested in connection with the gold heist at Pearson International Airport last year, Peel Regional Police said Wednesday.
-
Man used hammer to avoid bar tab, police say
A Toronto man is facing weapons and other charges after allegedly pulling out a hammer to avoid paying a bar tab in Guelph.
-
‘They need to come down’: Christmas decorations still up on city property in Cambridge, Waterloo
Many people have their sights set on summer, but it seems some spots in Waterloo Region are stuck in another season.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Body of missing man found, northern Ontario police say
The body of a missing man has been found after his vehicle was pulled into a northern creek on Saturday morning, Ontario Provincial Police say.
-
Greater Sudbury city council unanimously approves new downtown arena build
After what appears to have been very little debate, Greater Sudbury city council unanimously green-lit a $200 million plan to build a new arena and events centre in the south district of the downtown at Tuesday night's meeting.
-
Sudbury police looking for blue Subaru in hit-and-run
Sudbury police are looking for the driver of a blue Subaru sedan that was allegedly driven onto a Third Avenue yard before hitting two parked cars.
N.L.
-
500 Newfoundlanders wound up on the same cruise and it turned into a rocking kitchen party
A Celebrity Apex cruise to the Caribbean this month turned into a rocking Newfoundland kitchen party when hundreds of people from Canada's easternmost province happened to be booked on the same ship.
-
Protest averted as Newfoundland and Labrador premier helps reach pricing deal on crab
A pricing agreement has been reached between crab fishers and seafood processors that will allow for Newfoundland and Labrador's annual crab fishery to get started.
-
A fish harvester's protest threatens Newfoundland and Labrador's crab season -- again
Longliners across Newfoundland and Labrador are tied up once again, as a new protest by the province's fish harvesters threatens to derail the crab fishery for a second straight year.