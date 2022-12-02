Safe consumption at forefront of countering the overdose crisis, prime minister says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he and new British Columbia Premier David Eby conferred about ways to counter the “horrific” drug poisoning epidemic.
Trudeau told a crowd in Richmond, B.C., where he and Eby spoke about investments in child care, that they are working with provincial governments to ensure science and data are used to counter the epidemic.
B.C.'s coroner says more than 1,800 people died of illicit drug overdoses in the first 10 months of this year, while almost 10,700 have died since the province declared a health emergency in April 2016.
Trudeau called the Opposition Conservative leader's recent video “incredibly ignorant,” referring to Pierre Poilievre's claim that a safe supply of drugs for addicts is a failed experiment.
Eby says the province has an important partnership with the federal government in trying to separate people from those who are selling toxic drugs.
The premier says a new model of care that B.C. announced last week will allow someone recovering from an overdose to go immediately from the emergency room to detox and on to treatment.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2022.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada-Palestine MP group to 'review' after accused 'Holocaust denier' attended event
A spokesman for the chair of an all-party parliamentary group says it is "carefully" reviewing how it handles events with outside events after a newspaper publisher accused of holding antisemitic views took part in a recent gathering.
Passenger killed when big wave hits Antarctic cruise ship
A U.S. woman was killed and four other passengers injured when a massive wave struck the Viking Polaris cruise ship while it was sailing toward the port of Ushuaia in southern Argentina on an Antarctic cruise, authorities said.
Shooting survivor objects to firearm coalition's 'disrespectful' sales promotion
A mass shooting survivor and spokeswoman for gun-control group PolySeSouvient says it is 'incredibly disrespectful' for firearm rights advocates to invoke the group's name in a merchandise sale discount code.
BoC expected to end year off with one more rate increase, likely to pause hikes soon
The Bank of Canada is expected to conclude a historic year marked by high inflation and aggressive monetary policy tightening with one more interest rate hike on Wednesday.
Musk says Twitter has suspended rapper Ye over swastika post
Twitter has suspended rapper Ye after he tweeted a picture of a swastika merged with the Star of David.
Four years after Meng Wanzhou's arrest, U.S. drops last remaining indictment
U.S. prosecutors on Thursday asked a judge to dismiss bank fraud and other charges against Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of China's Huawei Technologies whose 2018 arrest strained relations between the U.S. and China.
Stabbing deaths of 4 Idaho students fuel online sleuths
The deaths of four University of Idaho students nearly three weeks ago have riled up thousands of would-be armchair sleuths, many of whom are posting speculation and unfounded rumors about the fatal stabbings online.
Emergencies Act hearings end with final words on transparency, accountability
After 300 hours of testimony, 9,000 exhibits and a few major revelations, the public portion of an investigation into the first-ever use of the Emergencies Act ended Friday with a deep dive into questions about government accountability and transparency.
Hockey Canada says over 900 cases of on-ice discrimination last season
Hockey Canada says there were more than 900 documented or alleged incidents of on-ice discrimination -- verbal taunts, insults and intimidation -- across all levels and age groups during the 2021-22 season.
Vancouver Island
-
Shooting threat prompts evacuation, heavy police response at University of Victoria
For the second time this week, a threat of a shooting found written in a women's bathroom has forced the evacuation of a Victoria-area school. Saanich and Oak Bay police descended on the University of Victoria campus Friday morning after a message was found written in a women's bathroom in the school's Cornett Building.
-
Heavy, wet snow and high winds forecast for Vancouver Island
Heavy snowfalls and high winds are once again in the forecast for much of Vancouver Island as Environment Canada issued a new round of weather warnings Friday. The weather office says up to 15 centimetres of wet snow could accumulate on much of the island.
-
369 in hospital with COVID-19 in belated B.C. weekly update
The B.C. Centre for Disease Control reported 369 people in hospital with COVID-19 in the province on Friday, up roughly 11 per cent from the previous week.
Calgary
-
AHS halts respite care at Rotary Flames House to address Alberta Children's Hospital struggle
Respite admissions at Rotary Flames House in Calgary will be paused and staff redeployed to help with the ongoing struggle at Alberta Children's Hospital.
-
Alcohol, speed considered factors in deadly Deerfoot crash: Calgary police
Police say charges are pending against a 29-year-old man.
-
'Everyone’s game': Hockey Calgary committed to education amid release of national on-ice discrimination report
Hockey Calgary is reminding its minor hockey players of the importance of inclusivity after the release of a national report from Hockey Canada that outlined more than 900 documented or alleged incidents of on-ice discrimination during the 2021-22 season.
Edmonton
-
Dozens of stolen vehicles, equipment recovered during warranted searches of Camrose-area properties: police
Some 100 stolen vehicles and pieces of equipment were found when Alberta police searched more than a dozen rural properties south of Edmonton in late November.
-
'Fan park' with 3 outdoor rinks coming to ICE District, Oilers announce
Outdoor rinks and spaces for concerts and events are under construction next to Rogers Place, the Oilers Entertainment Group announced on Friday.
-
Death of 2nd homeless Edmontonian ruled homicide: police
For the second time this week, police are investigating the death of a man who resided in encampments around Edmonton.
Toronto
-
'Beat the odds': Group of 26 coworkers win big in Ontario lottery
A group of 26 coworkers from across Ontario have won big.
-
Ontario woman asks driver for cigarette in North York, carjacks him at gunpoint: police
Toronto police have laid charges against an Ontario woman after her request for a cigarette turned into an alleged armed carjacking.
-
Students walk out of Toronto school amid 'constant chaos,' violence
Students walked out of a Toronto high school they say has become the site of 'constant chaos' in which students detail deplorable conditions, teachers say it’s violent and parents are demanding action from the school board.
Montreal
-
Quebec judge rules police security plan to blame for fatal 2012 election night shooting
A Quebec judge has ordered Quebec provincial police and the Montreal police service to pay more than $290,000 in damages to four victims of the 2012 election night Metropolis shooting. Superior Court Justice Philippe Belanger laid the blame at the feet of the two police forces whose security plan had a 'major flaw' that a gunman took advantage of when he stormed the back of the building on Sept. 4, 2012.
-
Large fire engulfs Mont Gabriel Hotel in Laurentians; multiple fire departments responding
Firefighters from several municipalities were called to the scene of a large fire Friday at the Mont-Gabriel Hotel in Sainte-Adele, Que.
-
Shooting survivor objects to firearm coalition's 'disrespectful' sales promotion
A mass shooting survivor and spokeswoman for gun-control group PolySeSouvient says it is 'incredibly disrespectful' for firearm rights advocates to invoke the group's name in a merchandise sale discount code.
Winnipeg
-
'End this ongoing genocide:' Indigenous advocates call for change after women killed
The arrest of a man accused of killing four women, all believed to be Indigenous, shows vulnerable women and girls are subject to the dangerous outcomes if governments don't work together to end gender and race-based violence, Indigenous advocates say.
-
Blowing snow to bring dangerous travel conditions to Winnipeg
Residents in parts of southern Manitoba are advised to watch out for blowing snow and hazardous driving conditions throughout the day on Friday.
-
'We need to stop this': WPS, RCMP stepping up enforcement to target impaired drivers
Manitoba RCMP and Winnipeg Police Service are teaming up to step up enforcement to catch impaired drivers on roadways.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police seek 'persons of interest' in fatal shooting
A man died Thursday morning in Saskatoon following a shooting, according to police.
-
'We are going after the offenders': Province to suspend welfare benefits to offenders with warrants
The Government of Saskatchewan has introduced legislation to suspend social assistance benefits to prolific violent offenders with active warrants, and to use information from the Ministry of Social Services to find those evading the law.
-
Saskatoon software developer creates Twitter alternative
With fears Twitter could crash, a Saskatoon software developer is creating a new platform.
Regina
-
Investigation into house explosion leads to discovery of criminal act, RPS asking for assistance
The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking the public for information or video that could assist in the investigation into a building explosion in the north central area on Nov. 13.
-
Fire still burning following southern Sask. train derailment
Part of a southern Saskatchewan highway remains closed one day after a fiery train derailment.
-
'Part of him with me': Sask. man fixing up grandpa's classic truck after finding it for sale on social media
A 24-year-old man from Preeceville, Sask. was reunited with his grandfather's classic, custom-made Ford truck after finding it on social media and plans to restore it to its former glory.
Atlantic
-
Two arrested after Fredericton-area shooting prompts emergency alert in N.B.
Two people are in custody after a shooting in the Fredericton area left two people injured and prompted police to issue an emergency alert in New Brunswick.
-
Moncton’s business community on preventing homelessness: ‘We have to start today’
Four organizations representing Greater Moncton’s business community held a press conference Friday calling for urgent action in regards to downtown safety and the homelessness situation.
-
Two charged, 122 tickets issued in connection with rowdy Dalhousie homecoming party
Two people are facing charges in connection with an unsanctioned Dalhousie University homecoming party that saw fires set, fireworks shot off and a person stabbed, in Halifax two months ago.
London
-
Rash of apartment fires has fire department reminding tenants to keep doors closed
The London Fire Department is reminding apartment dwellers to keep their doors shut to help prevent the spread of fire, and to have an escape plan in place for when one does take place.
-
One person dies after crash involving transport truck and SUV
Middlesex County OPP say one person has died after a crash involving transport truck and an SUV.
-
Source of leak found in downtown London, fire department deems area safe
Lighting of the Lights planned for Friday evening in Victoria Park as fire crews have deemed the area impacted by the natural gas leak downtown now safe.
Northern Ontario
-
Two plead guilty to manslaughter in Sudbury arson that killed thee people
On Friday afternoon at the Sudbury Courthouse, two men pled guilty in an arson case that killed three people in a townhouse on Bruce Avenue in April 2021.
-
Late change of heart helps anti-vax Sudbury police officer keep her job
An officer with the Greater Sudbury Police Service, who kept up her attacks on Canada’s vaccine rules months after she was forced to leave an arena in Espanola in September 2021, can keep her job, a disciplinary hearing ruled last month.
-
Malfunctioning automatic doors caused worker's death at northern Ont. mine
A Toronto-based mining company has been fined $300,000 for a workplace fatality that took place last year at Hemlo Mine near Marathon, Ont.
Kitchener
-
Body found in trailer after fire: Kitchener Fire
According to Kitchener Fire, a fire at a construction trailer on Victoria Street North lead to the discovery of a body found inside the trailer.
-
Driver injured in crash with ION train in Uptown Waterloo
One person was taken to hospital after a car collided with an LRT train Friday afternoon in Uptown Waterloo.
-
Social media can lead to body dissatisfaction in new moms says U of G study
A new University of Guelph study finds social media posts, often meant to inspire new mothers to quickly lose their baby weight, can do more harm than good.