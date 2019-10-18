

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER - Drivers passing through downtown Vancouver Friday afternoon should expect traffic as a climate protest march is planned during rush hour.

Organized by Extinction Rebellion – the same group that shut down the Burrard Street Bridge last Monday – the protest is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. at Georgia and Hamilton streets. About 100 people say they're attending the event on Facebook with another 400 people saying they're interested.

No route is currently mapped for Friday's march, but on Oct. 7 traffic was blocked on the downtown bridge for 12 hours and 10 people were arrested for obstruction.

While traffic was blocked by activists setting up tents and playing street hockey on the bridge deck, bike lanes and sidewalks remained open.

Extinction Rebellion is urging people to keep momentum going in the wake of the Sept. 27 climate action strike that took place worldwide, including in Vancouver where an estimated 100,000 people marched from city hall to downtown Vancouver.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Sheila Scott and Ben Miljure