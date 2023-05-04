Rollover crash in Vancouver sends 1 to hospital

A driver is in the hospital after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Vancouver Thursday afternoon.

The Vancouver Police Department posted a photo of the vehicle on social media, advising drivers to avoid the area of West 49th Avenue between Ontario and Columbia streets.

The image shows a dark-colored sedan resting on its roof in what appears to be a residential yard with the passenger's side door open, the airbag deployed, and significant damage to the rear of the car.

No information was provided about the extent of the driver's injuries or the potential cause of the crash.

In an email, a spokesperson for BC Emergency Health Services said paramedics transported one person in serious condition.

