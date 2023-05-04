Rollover crash in Vancouver sends 1 to hospital
A driver is in the hospital after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Vancouver Thursday afternoon.
The Vancouver Police Department posted a photo of the vehicle on social media, advising drivers to avoid the area of West 49th Avenue between Ontario and Columbia streets.
The image shows a dark-colored sedan resting on its roof in what appears to be a residential yard with the passenger's side door open, the airbag deployed, and significant damage to the rear of the car.
No information was provided about the extent of the driver's injuries or the potential cause of the crash.
In an email, a spokesperson for BC Emergency Health Services said paramedics transported one person in serious condition.
This is a developing story on CTV News. Check back for updates.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian recounts how he escaped from Sudan amid fighting
A Canadian living in Khartoum recounts how he escaped from Sudan amid fighting between Sudan’s military and the Rapid Support Force.
Canadian Indigenous leaders, Governor General meet with King Charles
King Charles met with Canadian Indigenous leaders and Governor General Mary Simon at Buckingham Palace on Thursday, ahead of the coronation Saturday.
Joly weighs Chinese retaliation over expelling diplomat who CSIS says targeted MP
The Liberal government is summoning China's ambassador over allegations by Canada's spy agency that a Chinese diplomat in Toronto was involved in a plot to intimidate a Conservative MP and his family.
Toronto man shows up to every Maple Leafs game in opponent's jersey
A father and daughter are trolling the Toronto Maple Leafs by showing up to games in their opponents' jerseys.
Panthers beat Leafs 3-2 in Game 2
The Toronto Maple Leafs will need to show their teeth if they hope to even their series against the Florida Panthers tonight.
Water beads can be fatal for children: Health Canada
Health Canada warns parents and caregivers about the risks of water beads, saying swallowing this tiny bead can be fatal to young children.
Jury finds Ed Sheeran didn't copy Marvin Gaye classic
A federal jury in New York concluded Thursday that British singer Ed Sheeran didn't steal key components of Marvin Gaye's classic 1970s tune 'Let's Get It On' when he created his hit song 'Thinking Out Loud.'
Northern Canada seeing record-breaking heat in May, here's where
Wednesday was a historic day in parts of Canada. Previous heat records were shattered across the country as many communities experience higher-than-normal temperatures.
How to find hidden cameras in your vacation rental
One expert shares tips on how to check for hidden cameras in vacation rentals after a TikTok went viral of a group finding one in their Airbnb.
Vancouver Island
-
Rugby Canada severs ties with player after violent B.C. carjacking
Rugby Canada has kicked a 19-year-old player out of its professional development program after a violent carjacking near Victoria last month left a taxi driver with serious injuries.
-
Rain in May and June will be key to bring down late-summer wildfire risk: official
A British Columbia wildfire expert says a persistent winter drought in some parts of the province means spring rain may dictate this year's wildfire season.
-
RCMP search for 2 people after break-in at Nanaimo hair salon
The Nanaimo RCMP are on the lookout for two people who broke into a hair salon and stole several expensive items last week.
Calgary
-
Economic electioneering takes over Day 4 of Alberta campaigns
Both front-running parties spent day four of provincial election campaigning focused in on Alberta's economy.
-
Cougar Ridge residents offer donations, support after flames destroy three homes
Residents of the southwest Calgary community of Cougar Ridge are offering donations and support to the victims of a Wednesday afternoon fire that burned three homes to the ground.
-
House fire at single-family residence in northwest Calgary
Fire crews are on hand to tackle a house fire in northwest Calgary on Thursday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Wildfires force more evacuations, alerts across central and northern Alberta
Wildfires throughout Alberta continue to force evacuations and cause alerts on Thursday.
-
20 homes destroyed by wildfire, entire Indigenous community evacuated in northern Alta.
A 4,300-hectare wildfire has destroyed 20 homes in a northern Alberta Indigenous community and forced the entire community to leave.
-
Residents asked to avoid north Edmonton block due to police incident
The Edmonton Police Service asked residents and drivers to avoid the area of 101 Street between 129 Avenue and 130 Avenue on Thursday.
Toronto
-
Panthers beat Leafs 3-2 in Game 2
The Toronto Maple Leafs will need to show their teeth if they hope to even their series against the Florida Panthers tonight.
-
Canada's happiest city is located in Ontario – but so is the unhappiest
Ontario is home to the happiest and unhappiest cities in Canada, according to a new report.
-
Toronto man shows up to every Maple Leafs game in opponent's jersey
A father and daughter are trolling the Toronto Maple Leafs by showing up to games in their opponents' jerseys.
Montreal
-
Minor charged following allegations of sexual violence at Quebec high school
A minor has been arrested and charged after sexual misconduct allegations surfaced at a Quebec high school earlier this year. In late March, some parents and students at Massey-Vanier High School in Cowansville, Que. held a demonstration to denounce how staff had handled the allegations.
-
Lizzo postpones Montreal show due to health, vows she'll 'make it up to you'
Superstar vocalist Lizzo postponed her Montreal show Thursday night after coming down with a serious bug. The popstar posted a video to social media from bed to apologize to fans, saying she felt too unwell to perform.
-
Quebec rights body opens investigation after young girl's clitoris allegedly removed
Quebec's human rights commission is investigating reports that the province's youth protection services failed to act on a suspected case of child genital mutilation.
Winnipeg
-
Why these communities are looking for policing alternatives
An RCMP officer shortage and rising crime rates are forcing rural communities to look for a new kind of policing solution.
-
'We're being run over here': rural homeowners being soaked financially by water line project
Some property owners in the Rural Municipality of Cartier say a project is soaking them financially.
-
Winnipeg police make large 3D-printed gun bust, 18-year-old charged
An 18-year-old in Winnipeg has been arrested after 3D-printed gun parts were intercepted at the border coming from the United States and China.
Saskatoon
-
'It's horrible taking a bus in this city': Saskatoon councillors commit to funding transit social support workers
Saskatoon’s transit union and bus riders weighed in at the city’s transit committee meeting on Wednesday, as councillors mulled whether to hire support workers to deal with increased safety concerns.
-
Northern Sask. community evacuated as wildfire approaches
A mandatory evacuation was ordered in Clearwater Dene Nation late Wednesday night as a wildfire approached the community.
-
Responding to critics, Sask. minister jokes hospital information is 'hidden' online and then gives out wrong link
Saskatchewan Health Minister Paul Merriman defended against accusations that the province isn’t transparent about hospital capacity, by reading out the website address where users can see emergency room wait times but the link didn't work.
Regina
-
Sask. Minister of Education responds to criticism over remote learning financials
One day following criticisms of the financials, the need, and the validity of the Saskatchewan Distance Learning Centre (Sask. DLC), Minister of Education Dustin Duncan responded.
-
Ukrainian TikToker receives hateful emails after attending First Nations powwow
Many First Nations people are standing behind a Ukrainian TikToker after he received online hate for attending a powwow in Regina.
-
Regina woman arrested after robbing taxi, threatening driver with axe
A Regina woman was arrested after robbing a taxi and allegedly threatening the driver with an axe and a knife early Wednesday night.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police review welcomed by lawyer representing arrested protestors
A review of a chaotic clash that broke out between police and protestors in downtown Halifax in August 2021 has been ordered by the police oversight board.
-
'It's ruining the community': N.B. residents want to 'Stop the Stink' at shell processing plant
Residents in the town of Beaurivage, N.B., want to 'Stop the Stink' in their community. Miniature stop signs with the slogan can be seen at several homes around a crustacean drying plant about 45 minutes north of Moncton.
-
Nova Scotia opposition pushes for universal school lunch program
New data highlights how more than one in five Nova Scotia households are food insecure, prompting opposition parties to renew calls for a universal school lunch program.
London
-
Ontario ombudsman investigating complaint about members of city council
Some members of London, Ont.’s new city council are under scrutiny following a complaint that they violated the Municipal Act. An investigation was launched on May 1 by the Ontario Ombudsman’s Office to determine if 'open meeting' rules were violated by members of city council.
-
Motorcyclist injured in crash recovering, but there will be challenges
Brayden Clark remains in hospital recovering from injuries suffered in a crash on his motorcycle one month ago.
-
Canada's happiest city is located in Ontario – but so is the unhappiest
Ontario is home to the happiest and unhappiest cities in Canada, according to a new report.
Northern Ontario
-
Flooding concerns continue in parts of Sudbury
Parts of Greater Sudbury continue to deal with flooding concerns in the aftermath of the spring warm-up from a few weeks ago.
-
Driver charged in North Bay when rock crusher falls from truck onto pickup
A 37-year-old Edmonton driver has been charged after a piece of heavy equipment fell off a transport and onto a pickup truck in North Bay.
-
Driver, 21, charged after 'massive tragedy' outside Burlington, Ont. school
A driver has been charged a day after an eight-year-old girl was fatally struck by a vehicle after getting out of a car to attend a school concert in Burlington, Ont.
Kitchener
-
Ont. family says father denied Career Day visit to GEDSB school due to his job as a police officer
A Norfolk County parent says her husband was denied a chance to attend their child’s school to talk to students about his career because of his job as a police officer.
-
Collision involving horse and buggy sends five to hospital
Five people have been transported to hospital and two horses have been euthanized after a horse and buggy and van collided in Mapleton Township on Thursday morning.
-
Former school administrator arrested in connection to alleged Kitchener school incident
A 58-year-old man has been arrested in relation to an incident that allegedly took place at Saint John Paul II School in Kitchener last month.