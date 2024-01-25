Robots Tarzan and Jane, aided by AI, take over repetitive tasks at B.C. hospital lab
Far from the jungle, Tarzan and Jane swing quietly into action in a sterile laboratory at St. Paul's Hospital in downtown Vancouver.
They are robots that work with artificial intelligence to handle and process up to 70 per cent of the hospital's microbiology samples.
The pair unscrew specimen tubes and streak the samples onto bacterial culture plates in the new $1-million automated WASPLab, short for “walk-away specimen processor.”
It's not glamorous work, but it's a big job - the St. Paul's lab handles more than 145,000 microbiological samples each year from B.C. and Yukon.
Lab automation is not new, but the hospital says WASPLab's use of AI is a first for Western Canada, assessing and sorting culture plates, separating bacterial cultures and letting staff know if something needs more analysis.
Dr. Marc Romney, head of medical microbiology and virology at St. Paul's, said the new level of automation made doctors' and lab technologists' lives easier by freeing them from repetitive manual work.
Tarzan and Jane have been working at the lab for two months. Romney said they are “great workers,” willing to work early morning and late shifts and able to deal with a large batch of samples all at once.
“We appreciate the fact that they are allowing the lab staff to perform more complex work So, the more routine work which is sometimes very manual is being replaced by a robot,” said Romney.
“It gives us a lot more flexibility in our workflow,” he added.
When the robot duo first arrived, there was a lot of excitement, said Romney, as well as a little bit of apprehension from lab staff.
“Because people think, (is) this machine going to take over my job? But ultimately, they realize no, it's going to make my life easier,” said Romney.
Tarzan and Jane each have their special skills.
Tarzan is good at the “heavy lifting” of preparing specimens for the next stage of bacterial culture, said Romney.
The robot picks up the specimen - it could be either a urine culture or wound swab - and scans the bar code to determine what needs to be done with it.
Then Jane does the finer work of applying a precise volume of the specimen onto the surface of the bacterial culture plates.
The plates are placed on a conveyor belt, labelled, then stored in an incubator, allowing the bacterial colonies to grow.
Romney said it's after incubation that the WASPLab's artificial intelligence comes into play, discarding negative culture plates while reporting the positive ones.
“This used to be all manual, and now it's automated by these two robots, Tarzan and Jane. It would have taken much longer for humans to do it,” said Romney.
The robots were created and named by Italy-based lab automation manufacturer Copan.
The hospital said in a statement that doctors and laboratory staff spent months collaborating with Copan to customize the WASPLab to ensure it met the hospital's needs. It was funded by a donor to the St. Paul's Foundation.
The system is not infallible. Romney said the robots occasionally make errors, and Tarzan has been known to drop tubes.
“In real life, we know that complicated technology sometimes goes wrong, and we need to supervise it â€¦ and even Tarzan and Jane sometimes make mistakes, and so we have to have humans there to correct those mistakes when they occur,” said Romney.
Another WASPLab will be set up when the new St. Paul's Hospital opens its doors in 2027, said Romney.
Could robots and AI completely replace human staff in hospitals of the future?
Romney said both would play a role in health-care settings but would never completely replace medical professionals.
“If I were a patient, I'm not sure I would have total confidence in robots to provide my entire care,” he said, admitting he “might be biased.”
The vast majority of the time, automated systems “work really well.” Romney said.
“But sometimes, it does make some errors â€¦ AI is a big part of the future in health care, a big part of the future for hospital acute care. But it's not the be-all and end-all.”
He predicted that AI would instead free the next generation of physicians from “simpler work.”
“But what's happening in health care is that the level of acuity and complexity in our patients is going up significantly â€¦ and I think it makes it harder for AI to make a definitive answer,” said Romney.
“It's not impossible. But it requires, I think, some human intervention.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2024.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ontario family forced to pay nearly $24K out of pocket after 'ticket broker' ghosts them overseas
An Oakville family planned their dream trip to Dubai and India last summer, but their vacation quickly soured when they were stranded overseas, forced to pay thousands of dollars to get back to Toronto.
N.W.T. plane crash: Families remember victims as investigation begins
The Transportation Safety Board has deployed four investigators to analyze the burnt wreckage of a British Aerospace Jetstream plane transporting workers to a diamond mine in the Northwest Territories.
Some 'risky play' can be good for children: The Canadian Paediatric Society
The national organization has issued new recommendations that encourage kids to engage in unstructured outdoor play -- and "risky play" in particular.
Forbes says these are the 'best' employers in Canada in 2024
Forbes says it ranked the 'best' employers in Canada based on more than 40,000 survey responses. Here are the results.
Apartment building collapses after smoke explosion during fire in Greater Sudbury
Sudbury detectives are working with the Ontario Fire Marshal's office to determine the cause of an apartment building fire and smoke explosion that sent three firefighters to hospital Wednesday night.
WATCH Vehicles stolen in Canada and bound for Middle East seized in Italy
Authorities made a massive bust at a busy port in southern Italy, recovering 251 vehicles that had been stolen in Canada and were destined for markets in the Middle East, according to police.
'It's just not right': Passengers call out WestJet for breaching rebooking rules
Thousands of WestJet customers' flights were cancelled amid extreme weather earlier this month. And many say the airline would not reschedule them within the required window, in what one advocate framed as just the latest example of a failure to uphold travellers' rights.
'Invasive' strep A is putting Canadians in hospitals. Here are their stories
While strep infections are often mild, an invasive strain means some Canadians are ending up in the hospital with symptoms as severe as flesh-eating disease. Here are some of their stories.
Ontario ministry to investigate how 84-year-old senior was badly bruised in ER visit
An incident involving a security guard at a Toronto emergency room that left an 84-year-old woman badly bruised is now under investigation by the provincial government, days after a CTV News story looked into what happened.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
2,511 people died from toxic drugs in B.C. last year, coroner says
Toxic drugs in B.C. killed more people than ever before in 2023 – with 2,511 deaths reported by the coroner's service Wednesday.
-
Robots Tarzan and Jane, aided by AI, take over repetitive tasks at B.C. hospital lab
Far from the jungle, Tarzan and Jane swing quietly into action in a sterile laboratory at St. Paul's Hospital in downtown Vancouver.
-
B.C. Aviation Museum raising funds to restore Avro Lancaster bomber
Inside the hangar at the B.C. Aviation Museum in North Saanich, a piece of history is being brought back to life as a team of volunteers restores a bomber plane from the Second World War.
Calgary
-
1 dead, 2 rescued in separate incidents in Rocky Mountains
B.C. RCMP are reminding backcountry users to stay safe after they responded to two incidents, including one involving a fatality.
-
'It's just not right': Passengers call out WestJet for breaching rebooking rules
Thousands of WestJet customers' flights were cancelled amid extreme weather earlier this month. And many say the airline would not reschedule them within the required window, in what one advocate framed as just the latest example of a failure to uphold travellers' rights.
-
Tucker Carlson talks immigration, Christianity in Calgary; meets with Danielle Smith
A controversial right-wing commentator held the attention of thousands of Calgarians, including the premier, Wednesday in Calgary.
Edmonton
-
Bail hearing for accused Edmonton City Hall shooter put over
A Thursday bail hearing for the man accused of firing a gun and throwing a Molotov cocktail at Edmonton City Hall has been put over until next week.
-
Beaumont man facing child pornography offences
A Beaumont man has been charged with possessing, accessing, and distributing child pornography.
-
Red-hot Oilers pursue record win streak, host Blackhawks
With a franchise-record 14-game win streak already in hand, the Edmonton Oilers will try to take another step closer to the all-time NHL mark when they host the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday.
Toronto
-
Ontario family forced to pay nearly $24K out of pocket after 'ticket broker' ghosts them overseas
An Oakville family planned their dream trip to Dubai and India last summer, but their vacation quickly soured when they were stranded overseas, forced to pay thousands of dollars to get back to Toronto.
-
'Total chaos:' Ontario Colleges say cap on international student visas is causing upheaval
Ottawa’s decision this month to cap the number of study permits for international students has already created “total chaos” for those hoping to come to Canada to get a post-secondary education, Ontario’s public colleges say.
-
Sledding ban reversal set to be tabled in Toronto
A city councillor is trying to reverse a sledding ban at 45 parks in Toronto.
Montreal
-
Quebec Cardinal Gerald Lacroix faces sex assault allegations
A senior leader of the Roman Catholic Church in Quebec is facing allegations of sexual assault as part of a class-action lawsuit against the archdiocese of Quebec City.
-
Paramedics in Montreal, Laval flooded with calls due to icy conditions
The freezing rain that fell on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning led to more frequent calls for ambulance services in Montreal and Laval.
-
Retired security guard wins $1 million and gets a surprise from an ex-colleague
A retired CTV Montreal building security guard has scratched his way to a $1 million prize after buying a lucky lottery ticket at a local pharmacy.
Winnipeg
-
'Serious assault' outside Winnipeg restaurant sends one to hospital
A serious assault in the 3100 block of Portage Avenue on Wednesday night brought police to a local restaurant for much of the evening.
-
Direct flights to two U.S. hubs returning to Winnipeg airport
Starting this spring, travellers at the Winnipeg airport will have new ways of reaching some key U.S. destinations.
-
Manitoba highway closed after serious motor vehicle collision: Mounties
A provincial highway is closed after a serious motor vehicle collision in southeast Manitoba.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon gas station fills multiple cars with diesel instead of regular gas
A mix-up at a Saskatoon gas station led to some customers filling up with diesel instead of regular gas.
-
Sask.'s minimum age to buy tobacco, vape products is about to increase
Starting Feb. 1 Saskatchewan residents will have to be 19 to buy tobacco and vape products.
-
'Got off with a slap': Former Saskatchewan care home worker sentenced for sexual assault
A former care home worker who admitted to sexually abusing five adults with disabilities will spend six-and-a-half years at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary.
Regina
-
Sask.'s minimum age to buy tobacco, vape products is about to increase
Starting Feb. 1 Saskatchewan residents will have to be 19 to buy tobacco and vape products.
-
Two Manitoba men suspended from hunting in Sask., fined nearly $14,000
Two men from Manitoba have been suspended from hunting in Saskatchewan and fined a combined total of $13,980 after pleading guilty to multiple offences under The Wildlife Act.
-
Police report 545 impaired driving offences in December: SGI
Over the month of December, police reported 545 impaired driving offences, according to SGI’s Traffic Safety Spotlight.
Atlantic
-
Fredericton man with Down Syndrome, dementia spent 131 days in hospital; his family says he didn't need to
A Fredericton man with Down Syndrome and dementia spent 131 days in hospital and his family says he didn't need to.
-
'Invasive' strep A is putting Canadians in hospitals. Here are their stories
While strep infections are often mild, an invasive strain means some Canadians are ending up in the hospital with symptoms as severe as flesh-eating disease. Here are some of their stories.
-
Mayor, council ask health minister to reopen hospital ICU in Summerside
The Summerside, P.E.I., mayor and council are asking the provincial health minister to reopen the ICU at the Prince County Hospital.
London
-
Driver fled crash, drove car into ditch moments later: OPP
Two separate crashes have led to charges for one driver in Middlesex Centre. Around 6:10 p.m. on Wednesday, OPP responded to an area on Highbury Avenue after being told a driver fled the scene of a crash.
-
Pedestrian killed in collision north of London, Ont.
A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle north of London, Ont. Wednesday evening.
-
'Keep a heater a metre away': Basement fire in near-downtown London
Damage is estimated at $20,000 after a basement fire in London on Wednesday. The call came in around 8:30 p.m. at 67 Blackfriars St.
Northern Ontario
-
Apartment building collapses after smoke explosion during fire in Greater Sudbury
Sudbury detectives are working with the Ontario Fire Marshal's office to determine the cause of an apartment building fire and smoke explosion that sent three firefighters to hospital Wednesday night.
-
Thunder Bay woman killed in Highway 17 crash with commercial vehicle
A crash on Highway 17 in northwestern Ontario between a commercial vehicle and passenger van has killed one and injured two others, police say.
-
Ontario First Nation chiefs ask for moratorium on mining claims
An organization supporting all First Nations in Ontario is calling on the province to implement a one-year moratorium on staking mining claims.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING One dead after shooting in Kitchener
One person is dead after a shooting in Kitchener. Here's what we know about the investigation so far.
-
Fire at Mount Forest school
St. Mary Catholic School in Mount Forest is closed today after a fire.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Kitchener Public Library workers vote to unionize
Workers at the Kitchener Public Library have voted to unionize and join the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE).