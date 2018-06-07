

Sandra Hermiston and Ross McLaughlin , CTV Vancouver





It's the time of year when many start packing up their vehicles and hitting the open road, which also means it’s time to start making some important decisions to help you travel like a pro.

Even the best road trip can have its bumps. So for starters, look for a feature called “trip interruption” in your roadside assistance program.

“It can protect you due to a breakdown or theft when you’re miles away from home, and can reimburse you for hotels, meals, or alternative transportation,” explained Mike Monticello, Consumer Reports' auto editor.

Another way to help avoid setbacks before you hit the road is to pack your car right. You want to make sure you don’t overload your car. You can find your vehicle’s load limit listed on the driver’s door jamb and in the owner’s manual.

Stow your heaviest items on the bottom, especially in SUVs. This keeps the center of gravity lower, reducing the chances of a rollover.

And as gas prices continue rise, it’s even more important to find cheap gas. One way to help, is to download a gas app.

In one search, the free app GasBuddy found significant differences between two gas stations only a few blocks apart.

If you’re filling up a big SUV, those savings can really add up.

Consumer Reports has also crafted its first-ever “Road-Trip-Worthy” score for 50 vehilces across six categories. Two of the top performers are the Toyota Highlander Hybrid in the SUV category, and the Chevrolet Impala Premier in the car category.