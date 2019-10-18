VANCOUVER - To continue early work on the Broadway Subway project, the province is warning drivers that a section of Arbutus Street will be closed over the next few days.

Temporary closures will be in effect from Oct. 19 through Oct. 21, the transportation ministry says.

On Saturday and Sunday, all lanes will be closed along Arbutus between Broadway and 8th Avenue. On Monday, one lane will be closed at a time for paving and restoration work.

The closures are to make way for utility relocation work for the new SkyTrain extension. While traffic detours will be in effect, business and residential access will be maintained.

Last month, the province announced where the six stations for the line will be located. Construction on the project is scheduled to start next year, and TransLink hopes it will be in service in 2025.