VANCOUVER -- Parts of B.C.'s southern Interior may be in for a rather frigid weekend as Environment Canada says there could be freezing rain and flurries.

A special weather statement says an incoming frontal system is set to pass through the region Friday night and Saturday.

"Flurries are expected tonight and Saturday morning," Environment Canada's statement says.

"The warm air aloft combined with near or below zero temperatures at the surface will result in a risk of freezing rain. The flurries with the risk of freezing rain will change to rain showers Saturday afternoon as temperatures rise above zero."

The weather alert is in place for the following regions:

100 Mile

Boundary

Fraser Canyon

Fraser Valley

Nicola

North Thompson

Okanagan Valley

Shuswap

Similkameen

South Thompson

Environment Canada warns that highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may all become icy and slippery and recommends taking extra care when walking or driving.

Metro Vancouver, however, is expected to have a soggier weekend with periods of rain on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Temperatures are expected to be warmest on Sunday, with highs of 10 C.

