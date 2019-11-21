VANCOUVER - As winter weather rolls into the region, the province is warning residents to prepare for slick road conditions, freezing temperatures and power outages.

According to ICBC, the number of fatal crashes due to driving too fast for the conditions goes up each year, increasing by 87 per cent in December, compared to October.

British Columbians should be prepared for winter storms, which can cause strong winds, falling trees, flooding, traffic disruptions and blizzards.

"As you pull out your winter clothing or holiday decorations, think about whether your household is ready for severe winter weather," said Jennifer Rice, parliamentary secretary for emergency preparedness, in a news release.

"Do you have a winterized road safety kit in your vehicle? Do you have flashlights and candles in case of a lengthy power outage? Preparing for these hazards now will mean smoother sailing in the event of an emergency."

In December 2018, a windstorm blew through the province, knocking out power to 600,000 B.C. households.

The government of British Columbia is asking residents to stay safe and warm during wintry conditions, by following these tips:

• Be ready for extreme cold: Environment Canada will issue arctic outflow warnings when extremely cold winds that can create wind-chill values of -20 C or colder are in the forecast for six or more hours. They're asking residents to be cautious and to limit their outdoor exposure when these cold weather warnings are in effect—as there is an increased risk of frostbite and hypothermia. Parents and pet owners should also be mindful of children and pets being outside in cold weather.

• Wear winter gear: Wear winter appropriate clothing to stay dry and warm during extreme weather conditions. Dress in multiple layers and cover up as much exposed skin as possible by wearing toques, scarves and gloves to avoid frostbite.

• Prepare for power outages: Powerful winds and severe weather can cause power outages. Create a household emergency plan and put together an emergency kit. If you come across a downed or damaged power line, assume it is live and a danger. Stay back at least 10 metres and report it to 911 immediately.

• Drive for the conditions: Blowing snow can reduce visability and fewer daylight hours can also pose a risk to safety. Drivers are asked to take extra caution on wet and icy roads and they should always maintain a safe distance from highway maintenance vehicles. Motorists should monitor Drive BC for up-to-date road conditions and have an emergency kit in their vehicles that includes warm clothes, winter footwear, food and water, flashlights and a shovel.