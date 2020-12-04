VANCOUVER -- A Metro Vancouver school was put in a hold-and-secure Friday afternoon for reports that a man had told a child he had a gun.

Mounties in Richmond say a child at the school on Seacote Road near Seaham Cresent told staff a man had approached him, and threatened him by saying he had a gun.

The school was put in hold-and-secure, which means students are free to move about inside the building, but the exterior entrances and exits are locked.

Members of the RCMP were called to the area, and a man was found and taken into custody. He did not have a gun, they said.

The RCMP did not say what officers determined by questioning the man, other than that charges would not be sought.

They did not say which school was involved, but it appears to have been Daniel Woodward Elementary.