Richmond RCMP tight-lipped about mischief investigation involving Mercedes-Benz

Mounties in Richmond are asking the public for help locating the occupants of a vehicle they say may have information related to a mischief investigation, but they say they can't share more details about the mischief in question, nor how it relates to an investigation that began last year.

The mischief occurred in March of this year, Richmond RCMP said in a news release last week.

The file number for the case, however, is 2023-40077. The first four digits indicate the year in which the file was opened.

CTV News reached out to the detachment for clarification on whether the news release contained a typo, and received confirmation earlier this week that it did not.

"To confirm, the file number and date are correct," said Cpl. Adrianna O'Malley in an email to CTV News. "In regards to the investigation, no further information will be provided at this time."

O'Malley would not elaborate on the nature of the mischief that occurred in March, nor would she say what the original 2023 incident that prompted the investigation was.

"Speaking generally, incidents that have been reported separately may be investigated under the same file umbrella when there are factors that suggest a potential link," O'Malley said.

The vehicle police are seeking is a white Mercedes-Benz with several modifications, including a black-and-white aftermarket hood, a black rear spoiler, a black roof and silver five-star rims, Richmond RCMP said in a news release Friday.

Police included three short videos of the vehicle with their release, but provided very little information about why they're looking for information about it.

"Richmond RCMP is investigating mischiefs that occurred in central Richmond in March of 2024," the release reads.

"Richmond RCMP believe an individual or individuals associated to this vehicle may have information that could be of assistance to this investigation."

Police said their investigation is "active and ongoing" and asked anyone with information to call them at 604-278-1212.

"This vehicle has distinct features, including an aftermarket hood, which we believe someone may recognize," O’Malley said in the release.

"We are asking anyone who recognizes this vehicle to contact us."