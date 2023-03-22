Richmond, B.C., shooting victim gets 5-year sentence; whoever shot him remains at large

A portion of the Richmond Centre parking lot is taped off late Monday, July 29, 2019. (Jordan Jiang / CTV News Vancouver) A portion of the Richmond Centre parking lot is taped off late Monday, July 29, 2019. (Jordan Jiang / CTV News Vancouver)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener