A man in his 30s is in hospital following a shooting in Richmond that may be linked to a vehicle found burning in Vancouver an hour later.

In a statement the next day, Mounties said they were called to the CF Richmond Centre at around 10:20 p.m. Monday.

When officers arrived, they found a 35-year-old man with apparent gunshot wounds. He was transferred to hospital for injuries that the Richmond RCMP described as serious but not life-threatening.

The victim has not been publicly identified, but police said he is known to them and that the incident is believed to be targeted.

Witnesses told police they saw a two-door silver sedan driving by, and believed the shots were fired from someone inside the vehicle.

The driver then fled the scene, the RCMP was told.

About an hour later, Vancouver police were called to the Victoria-Fraserview area for reports of a burning vehicle.

When they arrived at the scene on Newport Avenue, between Victoria Drive and Nanaimo Street, they located a car matching the description from the Richmond shooting.

Mounties are working with the Vancouver Police Department as they investigate a possible link.

Meanwhile, officers ask anyone who might have witnessed either incident or have dash cam video of the areas to contact them.

Overnight, witnesses who did not want to be identified told CTV News they'd heard what appeared to be four gunshots. One person said they saw a man lying on the ground, and witnessed first responders giving him medical attention as other officers swarmed the area.

Forensics officers were on scene overnight gathering evidence, and photographing the area.

Several evidence markers and medical equipment was scattered across the parking lot near a Tim Hortons.

What appeared to be bullet holes could be seen in the wall of the restaurant, but the holes were filled and painted over by 7:30 a.m.

Vancouver Coastal Health confirmed the emergency department at Vancouver General Hospital was locked down around 11 p.m. Monday night as police escorted paramedics and a shooting victim into the facility.

The agency would not say where the shooting happened or provide an update on the victim's condition.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Jordan Jiang and Ben Miljure in Richmond