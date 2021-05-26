VICTORIA -- A new Leger poll found most Canadians surveyed experienced at least some level of anxiety when thinking of returning to a life similar to the one they led before COVID-19, and experts say it's just one of the many emotions we may need to contend with in the days ahead.

Even Dr. Nav Grewal, an emergency room physician says, she's experienced anxiety about reopening, even though she has stayed on top of what's happening with the pandemic in British Columbia.

"We have to recognize we've just been through this mass trauma together for the past 15 months," Grewal told CTV News.

Many of us have experienced stress, loneliness and anxiety, and Grewal says during Mental Health Awareness month in Canada, it's important to patient with ourselves and others.

The recent Leger poll found more than half of respondents saying they feel some (41 per cent) or a high level (11 per cent) of anxiety. The poll was conducted online among 1,624 Canadians from May 21 to 23 and carries a margin of error +/-2.43 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

For registered psychologist Dr. Joti Samra, some level of anxiety is a good thing, showing that we are readying ourselves to adapt to a new situation.

"We have some new conversations we need to learn to have and new questions we have that will be brand new to us at the end of the day, as individuals and family units make decisions that best serve us," said Samra.

Both experts say first, determine your comfort level when it comes to group size, vaccination status and level of risk within your own bubble. Then, it's time to get honest with others and have a frank conversation.

Samra says it's the approach and delivery that matters most.

"Be respectful,” she said. “Sometimes, we can apologize: ‘Sorry, I don't mean to pry, one of the things my comfort level is,’ we describe what that is, and then ask the question.”

And, if you don't get the answer you want, the experts suggest it's important to recognize different people have different situations and a different approach. While you can't control others, they say to watch for signs you may need help.

"When you're far more concerned about things normally you wouldn't have, when you're constatntly worried about everything and how you’re going to manage anything, I think that's a sign it's developed into something more," Grewal said.

Several resources are available to support mental health during the pandemic, including from the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health and the B.C. government.